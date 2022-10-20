A2C Cloud Achieves Amazon Web Services Public Sector Partner Status

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A2C Cloud, a leader in AWS Digital Transformation Services, has achieved Public Sector Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

The advanced designation, which requires AWS technical and business certifications, builds alignment with client accounts and accelerates client usage of AWS. The AWS Public Sector Program recognizes AWS Partners with demonstrated success in delivering cloud-based solutions for government, education and nonprofits.

As governments around the world embrace cloud in their modernization and transformation initiatives, AWS consulting and technology partners with the public sector designation are increasingly sought out for their services.

“We’re proud that our public sector customer experience has been recognized by AWS, the clearcut leader in the cloud. We love helping customers build solutions for all types of organizations,” said a2c CEO Craig Spitzer.

Via offices in Boston, NYC and Philadelphia, A2C Cloud delivers diverse AWS cloud enablement projects for their clients. A2C Cloud is pleased to announce its membership in the AWS Public Sector Program. APN Consulting Partners in the Public Sector Program help government, education and nonprofit customers of all types and sizes design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their applications on AWS, accelerating their pace of innovation.

About AWS Partner Network

Amazon Web Services offers reliable, scalable and inexpensive cloud computing services. Free to join, pay only for what you use. AWS powers scalable, flexible and cost-effective cloud solutions for entities ranging from startups to global organizations. From migrations to data analytics and machine learning, we leverage our extensive technical experience to unlock those of our clients, enabling them to efficiently operate, optimize and ultimately monetize their data in the Cloud.

About A2C Cloud

Before A2C Cloud, there was a2c Consulting, launched in 2007. Until early 2012, their business consisted of two practices: IT Staffing and Business Intelligence Solution Design and Implementation. In early 2012, their first customer asked for help migrating workloads to AWS. Based on a successful track record of completing sophisticated on-premise projects, multiple a2c customers came to depend on them to lead the charge into the Cloud. By year end, a2c had completed a dozen migrations. In 2013, that number more than doubled. Fast forward nine years and over 100 AWS projects later, a2c Consulting created separate organization to focus on AWS Cloud professional services and A2C Cloud is born. From migrations to data analytics and machine learning, we leverage our superpowers to unlock those of our clients, enabling you to optimize and monetize your data in the Cloud.