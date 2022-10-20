Picsart Announces PopSockets and Mediaclip as API Partners, Bringing Creative Solutions to Both Platforms

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced API partnerships with PopSockets, the leading maker of expandable phone grips and lifestyle accessories, and Mediaclip, a premier provider of white-label software to printers, retailers and e-commerce platforms. Amid growing consumer expectations for creative control, the new partnerships illustrate the diverse applications of Picsart for Developers, serving businesses of various sizes and industries.

“Enterprises today expect more than preset templates and standard design tools — they need creative solutions to attract new customer segments while growing existing ones,” said Greg Shomstein, CRO at Picsart. “Our APIs have established a specialized category for creative tech, opening up new capabilities for e-commerce, web to print, merchandising, advertising services and more. As a trusted API partner for modern platforms such as PopSockets and Mediaclip, we are excited to provide Picsart’s AI-powered services to strengthen their core offerings and meet customers' creative needs.”

In the coming months, PopSockets is relaunching its ‘Designed by You’ product with Picsart’s editing capabilities, offering its customers Photo Filters, Style Transfer and one-touch Remove Background—a tool that’s being used once every two seconds on the Picsart platform. This will open up endless options for custom phone grips, cases and wallets, inclusive of products within the PopSockets MagSafe collection. Once the experience is live, Picsart also plans to expand on this initial suite of editing tools.

“PopSockets products are used by millions of people worldwide to express personal interests, style and more,” said Justin Fuller, VP of Brand and Digital UX at PopSockets. “We knew we needed to give our customers more creative autonomy, offering a simple customization experience with highly individualized products as a result. Picsart does this best and it’s why they were the only creative platform we wanted to partner with to enhance our custom experience.”

Mediaclip will soon add Picsart’s AI-powered background removal technology into its ‘Designer Hub,’ which is an editing interface used in hundreds of websites worldwide for personalized products. The interface will also offer the platform’s Ultra Upscale and Style Transfer tools, as well as advanced filter capabilities. With these APIs, Mediaclip partners gain access to greater design opportunities, including the ability for customers to create high quality products from low-resolution photos.

“By integrating Picsart’s Photo Filters, among other creative APIs, we’re integrating trusted capabilities that address overall photo dynamics,” said Marie-Eve Lemieux, Chief Growth Officer at Mediaclip. “This significantly improves both customer satisfaction and conversion for our partners, and makes Picsart a new and exciting component of our Designer interface.”

PopSockets and Mediaclip are Picsart’s first major API partners since launching Picsart for Developers earlier this year. It also comes shortly after the company announced eProductivity Software Solutions (ePS) as an SDK partner, and won “Best API Debut” at the 2022 API Awards, launching a $1 million Picsart Developer Fund.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app. Every month, the Picsart community creates, remixes, and shares billions of visual stories using the company’s powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Picsart is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android, Windows devices and on the Web. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.