Tacen Announces Partnership with Wyoming Gaming Team TSS Esports

CHEYENNE, Wy.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tacen, a legal-first crypto software company headquartered in Cheyenne, today announced its official sponsorship of Wyoming-based electronic gaming team, TSS Esports. Following TSS Esport’s recent top 10 placement at the HCS Major Orlando 2022 Halo Tournament, Tacen’s support, which includes providing facilities and funding, will help the team compete in additional competitions, including the three day long Halo World Championship in Seattle, Washington from October 20 through October 23. In recognition of this new partnership, the team will officially be recognized as TSS Gaming – powered by Tacen.

Tacen’s sponsorship of TSS Esports provides new avenues for growth within Web3 and esports gaming communities in Wyoming and across the globe. Tacen has been closely involved in the growing presence of crypto across Wyoming and continues to be instrumental in establishing the state’s reputation among the most “crypto-friendly” localities both nationally and globally. With TSS also being based in Wyoming, the sponsorship will foster an environment for locals to learn about the increasingly interconnected worlds, creating new opportunities for gaming and Web3 to coalesce.

“We are thrilled to support TSS Gaming, a team of world-class gamers who are also passionate about Web3 and the impact blockchain technology can have on esports,” said Jae Yang, CEO and Co-founder of Tacen. “We are confident our sponsorship of TSS will serve as a gateway for esports fans to learn more about the blockchain industry, and we are proud that we are able to help unite these two worlds right in our own backyard.”

TSS Esports formed in 2012 by Brenden Segura, better known in the gaming world as ‘Segbura’, as a small, community team. Through Austin Vinatieri’s leadership efforts in 2021, the team grew a relationship with Tacen, which then helped the team officially launch in August 2022. After just under two weeks of practice as an official team, TSS was able to earn its title as Top 10 finalists at the HCS Major Orlando 2022 Halo Tournament, qualifying them for the Halo World Championships.

With Tacen, TSS has major plans to be more involved in the Web3 industry – first by minting and generating players’ trading cards, which provides a critical additional income stream for gamers. TSS also intends to create NFTs for players to hold giveaways to fans, further attracting the esports public to the crypto market.

“The fact that gaming and blockchain will intersect is inevitable. Having also been part of the Tacen team since November 2021, I know firsthand how TSS can benefit from Tacen’s expertise – and vice versa,” said Austin Vinatieri, IT manager at Tacen. “We’re very excited to be collaborating with Tacen, and we see this sponsorship as an opportunity to bring even more positive attention to both blockchain and esports gaming.”

About Tacen

Tacen is a US-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. Tailoring its unique hybrid-decentralized architecture to build the world's first global decentralized settlement layer, Tacen aims to support multiple exchanges and marketplaces for digital assets, NFTs, and more. Tacen Compliance, the company’s inaugural product offering and end-to-end token issuance suite, demonstrates Tacen’s commitment to ensuring compliance, security, and privacy at every step of the user experience. With a team of industry-leading engineers and a compliance-driven executive team, Tacen is well positioned to revolutionize the next generation of regulatory compliant crypto software. To learn more about Tacen, please visit tacen.com.