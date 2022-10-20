SES Risk Solutions Becomes First Integrated Partner with Rent Manager to Streamline Landlord Property Insurance

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the real estate investor industry continues to rapidly evolve, so do the technology-driven solutions needed for property managers to continue to meet the needs of their investor clients. SES identified Rent Manager as an ideal integration partner to further a core strategic initiative of streamlining the distribution of their landlord insurance programs.

SES Risk Solutions takes a proactive approach to technology and integrations, like with Rent Manager, viewing technology as a foundation to better support the entire real estate investor ecosystem. That includes insurance brokers, property managers, lenders, investors, and myriad PropTech service providers.

“Our vision behind this initiative is not to reinvent the wheel, but rather serve our clients within the systems they use every day,” said Scott Phillips, SVP, Strategic Partnerships and Digital Integrations, SES Risk Solutions.

To inquire about partnering with SES or for details on the Rent Manager Integration, email Partners@Ses-Ins.com or call (657) 261-2470.

About Rent Manager

Founded in 1982, Rent Manager set out to solve real-life problems and make the lives of property managers easier and less stressful. Rent Manager simplifies your daily activities through workflow management and task automation to free up more time to focus on your tenants, your properties, and building your business. Rent Manager delivers a true all-in-one solution for all your property management needs.

About SES Risk Solutions

SES is taking insurance out of the dark ages and utilizing digital integrations to allow property managers and landlords to access market-leading carriers. Whether you are an enterprise-level investor or just getting started, SES simplifies the process of purchasing insurance through instant quoting and online policy administration.

With rising property values and interest rates, the residential rental property industry has seen a massive shift in the market's needs and available technology. SES’s 30-year history with market-leading carriers combined with key partnerships in the space enable SES to provide tailored enterprise-level coverage and below-market rates to REI clients of all sizes.