Fullstack Academy and Wake Forest University’s School of Professional Studies Partner to Increase Region’s Talent Pool of Qualified Tech Professionals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fullstack Academy, a national tech education provider, today announced it has partnered with Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies to bring tech training bootcamps specializing in coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, DevOps, and product management to Charlotte, NC and beyond. The live online part- and full-time tech bootcamps will equip students with the skills needed to fill the more than 45,000 available tech jobs across North Carolina (LinkedIn).

Charlotte has experienced a 65% increase in technology job postings, ranking 10th on the list of top 25 technology cities by industry job volume in the U.S., according to a recent report from recruiting website Dice.com. With a strong economy that continues to grow, Charlotte is home to a number of Fortune 500 companies that are either headquartered or have a significant presence there, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Duke Energy, Honeywell, MetLife, and Microsoft. Additionally, North Carolina is home to the largest research park in the U.S., Research Triangle Park in the Raleigh-Durham area.

“Given its reputation for academic excellence and growing presence in the community, Wake Forest’s School of Professional Studies is an ideal partner as we expand into North Carolina. We share many of the same values, including opening new pathways for educational opportunities and fostering exceptional student-faculty engagement,” said Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Fullstack Academy. “We look forward to training those aiming to change or advance their career and enter a growing industry as Charlotte and surrounding areas continue to experience tremendous growth.”

According to the 2022 Cyberstates Report by CompTIA, Charlotte reached a net tech employment of over 83,000 in 2021, and recent development announcements from tech giants indicate the continued growth of the industry’s workforce in the state. Apple announced it is building a campus in the Research Triangle that could eventually employ 3,000 workers, mainly working on machine learning, artificial intelligence, and software engineering. Google has also announced it is opening an engineering hub in Durham, potentially adding over 1,000 jobs.

“Providing Charlotte’s growing population of aspiring leaders with the skill sets they need to help businesses adapt, grow, and excel is a top priority for us,” said Ramu Nagappan, Ph.D., Assistant Dean of Academic Programs at Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies. “Our strategic alliance with Fullstack Academy presents an incredible opportunity for individuals interested in entering a new career, broadening their tech skills, and growing their professional portfolios through a proven accelerated training program that supports our region’s growth.”

Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies is the latest academic institution to join Fullstack Academy’s growing university partnership program that aims to make accelerated live, online skills training available to individuals anywhere in the country. Fullstack has previously partnered with other esteemed institutions such as Caltech, California Polytechnic State University, Virginia Tech, and more.

The Wake Forest University Tech Bootcamps do not require university enrollment or prior technical experience and will commence in spring 2023. In addition to various payment options, Fullstack Academy is helping to expand access to the bootcamps by offering scholarships to Wake Forest alumni, students, employees, and active military or veterans. Additionally, a $1,000 Founder’s Scholarship will be available for all students who enroll in these inaugural cohorts. Individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when applications open.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity, data analytics, DevOps, and product management bootcamps. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women and non-binary students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About The Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies

The Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies (SPS) provides innovative, cutting-edge and market-relevant programming built upon Wake Forest’s legacy of quality and excellence. With graduate degree and non-degree programs, including certificates and other credentials, SPS offers an accessible, educational experience and professional counseling focused on providing today’s working professionals with the skills and knowledge to take their careers to the next level.

Based in Charlotte, N.C. and serving students around the world, SPS is designed to address growing sectors in the economy of the future and the increased demand for professional and corporate education in Charlotte and beyond. Learn more at https://sps.wfu.edu/.