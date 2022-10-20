Seegrid Announces Strategic Partnership with Koops Automation Systems

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced a strategic partnership with Koops Automation Systems, a leading systems integrator specializing in industrial automation for manufacturing environments. The collaboration agreement enables Koops to bolster their portfolio by introducing their customers to the full suite of Seegrid Palion™ autonomous mobile robots and Fleet Central™ enterprise software solutions.

“We are excited to be able to solve yet another set of problems our customers experience. We have seen the need for Seegrid's products first hand in many of our applications and are looking forward to integrating this technology into our state-of-the-art automation solutions,” said Mike Slager, Director of Business Development for Koops Automation.

“Ongoing demands continue to not only pose challenges, but become more complex within the manufacturing space, making automation solutions crucial to our customers’ success,” said David Griffin, Seegrid’s Chief Sales Officer. “We are excited to partner with Koops Automation Systems to deliver on our mutual commitment of providing impactful solutions and services to support manufacturers as they build resiliency and expand.”

Included in Koops’ autonomous mobile robot offering is Seegrid Palion Lift, the company’s newest AMR model and the only lift truck in the market with industry-leading 3D perception. Seegrid Palion Pallet Truck and Seegrid Palion Tow Tractor—named #1 in market share for AMRs worldwide—will also be made available for system integrations.

Koops Automation Systems can also provide customers with access to Seegrid’s expert-level material handling automation services and enterprise software solutions, including Supervisor fleet management software and Fleet Geek™ data analytics platform. Seegrid’s service-focused approach combined with its proven technology creates a platform that is quick to deploy, providing a reliable, low-risk automated material handling solution.

About Koops Automation Systems

Koops designs, builds, and integrates automation systems uniting rock solid engineering solutions with stellar customer service. Our customers trust us to solve complex manufacturing challenges to help them reach their biggest goals. From an on-site analysis of your current production process to the full integration of technology, people, and processes, we listen to your concerns, evaluate your requirements, and engineer a personalized solution to meet your needs. We are a leader in the industry through constant innovation and early adoption of emerging technologies.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents, Seegrid Palion AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future.

To access Seegrid images, visit: seegrid.com/media