Apto Payments Adds Patriot Bank as Bank Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Card issuer and service provider Apto Payments (“Apto”) announced today the addition of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc., a Connecticut corporation (“Patriot”) as a new bank partner to help customers bring card products to market with ease and confidence. Patriot is a bank that is committed to supporting purpose-driven, digital-first financial products and will support Apto’s wide range of card use cases, including disbursements, small business cards, corporate expense cards, and more.

Customers who launch card programs with Apto will benefit from Apto and Patriot’s combined expertise in card program design, as well as regulatory and compliance management. Services provided jointly by Apto and Patriot include BIN sponsorship, card fulfillment, full KYC/KYB management, compliance reporting, fraud monitoring, and cardholder support.

“At Patriot, we pride ourselves on being not just a bank, but a trusted provider of excellent services. We wanted to partner with a card issuer who has the same mindset of providing both infrastructure and world-class services,” said Robert Russell, President and CEO of Patriot Bank. “We’re happy to partner with Apto, who has been a service-minded pioneer in the card issuing space,” commented Al Botta, EVP and Chief Payments Officer.

The addition of Patriot as a bank partner allows Apto to continue to ensure that it provides the fastest and most sustainable path to market for customers.

“Apto is excited to ensure the continued growth of our pipeline of card programs as a result of our partnership with Patriot Bank,” said Meg Nakamura, CEO at Apto Payments.

About Apto Payments

Apto Payments is a one-stop-shop card issuing platform that allows customers to launch cards with confidence and ease. By offering a single provider for robust developer tools and full program management, including regulatory advisory services and white glove cardholder support, Apto Payments minimizes the complexity of card issuing. Apto Payments reduces the barriers to entry to launching physical and virtual cards for corporate expenses, disbursements, reward programs, and more, in just a few steps. Apto Payments is committed to launching and supporting the most innovative card programs. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.aptopayments.com.

About Patriot National Bancorp, Inc.

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot’s philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.