SingleKey Acquires Naborly to Create Canada’s Number-One Tenant Screening Tool for Homeowners

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fintech startup SingleKey, the SaaS platform that provides leasing and risk management tools for homeowners with tenants, today announced its acquisition of Naborly, a leading rental screening tool for small landlords in US and Canada.

“Our goal continues to be to take the risk out of renting for homeowners and their tenants”, said Viler Lika, CEO, SingleKey. “The merging of our product, which has experienced 300% year-over-year growth since we launched it, with an industry pioneer like Naborly’s best-in-class screening data, technology, and AI provides a holistic solution to our half a million customers and over 1.5 million rental units nationwide.”

“We’ve honed our technology over the past six years to provide our customers with the best, most comprehensive tenant reports available to Canadian landlords, helping to take a lot of the stress and guesswork out of renting their properties,” said Dylan Lenz, CEO of Naborly. “We’re thrilled that our customers will now be able to not only have the highest chance of success when selecting tenants, but also have the security of guaranteed rent payments if a tenant defaults on rent payments, or causes damage to their property.”

All existing Naborly customers will be automatically onboarded to SingleKey at no cost and with no disruption of service to them. For more information, visit singlekey.com.

About SingleKey:

SingleKey is a Toronto-based SaaS tool that helps homeowners make more informed decisions when selecting tenants, as well as guaranteeing rental income in order to manage their risk effectively.

About Naborly:

Naborly, a Y-Combinator company having raised $13.5M during the program, offers a screening tool that can measure a person’s credibility as a renter, using multiple data points compiled into an easy-to-understand report.