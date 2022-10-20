Mannatech partners with Penny AI to deliver a social sales enablement platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.

A top direct sales company operating in 25 global markets1, Mannatech produces innovative, leading-edge products that support health, beauty and wellness. Since its launch in 1994, Mannatech has invested more than 50 million in research and development, and currently, has more than 90 patents in major global markets.

Part of Mannatech’s digital-first innovation strategy is to enable every associate with a Social-Mobile-Global business platform that connects revenue-driving activities with business insights. It needed to be easy to use and provide sellers with a clear strategy that focuses on what really drives business growth. Mannatech required a solution that supported the needs of associates, leaders and corporate teams across international markets. Looking for not just a vendor, but a long-term partner specializing in direct sales, with a vision of technology innovation and social commerce enablement, Penny was the clear choice.

“Innovation is at the heart of Mannatech. We are transforming the world through cutting edge nutritional tech and transforming the lives of micro-entrepreneurs with intuitive technology, facilitating their own turn-key thriving businesses. From our product lines to our processes, our mission is to be a force for good in the world. We chose Penny because the team shares our vision and commitment to empowering our associates with the best technology for their success,” says Landen Fredrick, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Mannatech.

As part of a global rollout, Mannatech first introduced Penny to top sales leaders and their teams. Met with great enthusiasm, Penny is helping uncover field performance trends and delivering AI-powered task automation to enhance customer care and new business growth.

David Abbey, CEO & Co-Founder of Penny AI says, “Mannatech is redefining how technology is used to identify performance trends and drive business decisions. At Penny, we firmly believe that marrying the power of social selling with AI and field empowerment will set this industry up for long-term success when it comes to social commerce. We’re delighted to partner with Mannatech to support their digital transformation journey, drive revenue growth and empower their associates to build long-term authentic relationships while finding the work-life balance they were looking for in a direct sales career.”

1 Mannatech operates in mainland China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, is committed to transforming lives through the development, marketing, and sales of high-quality, proprietary nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

About Penny

Penny is the Social Commerce Enablement Platform purpose-built for brands to empower the modern social seller. The data-driven unified platform leverages AI to enable sellers with an automated repeatable process, ongoing learning and business intelligence, resulting in exceptional customer experience and measurable sales growth.

For more information visit: Website LinkedIn