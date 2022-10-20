Mutual of Omaha’s Iconic Conservation Program is Back; “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” Premieres this January Marking the 60th Anniversary of the Original Show

Highlights from the new Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom "Protecting the Wild," series, which premieres Jan. 2, 2023 on RFD-TV and WildKingdom.com. Features Wild Kingdom host Peter Gros and spotlights important wildlife conservation efforts across the county.

Highlights from the new Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom "Protecting the Wild," series, which premieres Jan. 2, 2023 on RFD-TV and WildKingdom.com. Features Wild Kingdom host Peter Gros and spotlights important wildlife conservation efforts across the county.

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom announced today that the brand-new television series, “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild,” will premiere on RFD-TV and WildKingdom.com on Monday, January 2, 2023, 1pm ET. The series will be hosted by Peter Gros, co-host of the original Wild Kingdom, and marks the 60th year anniversary of the original show's debut in 1963.

“For many viewers, Wild Kingdom was more than a Sunday night ritual; it ignited a movement for wildlife conservation,” said Peter Gros, Host and Wildlife Expert. “Our hope is that the new Wild Kingdom series will reach a new generation of people passionate about their commitment to preserving the natural world.”

Bringing Viewers Closer to Our Wild Kingdom

In collaboration with leading habitat and wildlife conservation organizations, the new series includes 10 episodes that will spotlight current conservation efforts taking place throughout the U.S. In addition to host Peter Gros, the series will feature other experts including wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, naturalist David Mizejewski, wildlife advocate Beth Pratt, and wildlife educator Jeff Ewlet.

“For decades, Mutual of Omaha has been at the forefront of conservation through its initiatives and Wild Kingdom series,” said Jennifer Wulf, Vice President, Consumer Strategy and Engagement for Mutual of Omaha. “Now, we’re excited to be launching the series ‘Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild’ that continues this legacy. We’re thrilled to be partnering alongside so many amazing conservation organizations and experts, many whom even credit their careers and commitment to conservation to having grown up with Wild Kingdom.”

The first episode, premiering on January 2, titled Bear Cub Rescue, features Host Peter Gros and special guest Wildlife Ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant in the Pacific Northwest sharing the inspiring story of two black bear cubs’ rescue, recovery, and release back to the wild.

The full episode list and air dates are as follows:

01: “BEAR CUB RESCUE” (Airing January 2)

Join Peter Gros and special guest Wildlife Ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant as they travel to the Pacific Northwest to share this inspiring story of two black bear cubs’ rescue, recovery, and release back to the wild.

02: “SPIRIT OF THE CONDOR” (Airing January 13)

Peter Gros hits the road to visit top experts in the field for a first-hand look at trials and tribulations of restoring North America’s largest bird, the California condor.

03: “NUCLEAR CROCS OF THE EVERGLADES” (Airing January 20)

Join Peter Gros for an exploration into work being done to protect and restore the American crocodile population with the Croc Team at Turkey Point Clean Energy facility.

04: “CROSSING COUGAR COUNTRY” (Airing January 27)

Join Peter Gros, Naturalist David Mizejewski and Wildlife Advocate Beth Pratt as they travel from Florida to Los Angeles to learn what experts are doing to protect big cats and what we can do to help.

05: “LOST CORAL OF KEY WEST” (Airing February 3)

Join Peter Gros as he follows the incredible team of scientists at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project defying the odds to reproduce, rebuild and restore Florida’s reefs one single piece at a time.

06: “EAGER BEAVERS” (Airing March 17)

As damaging ecological factors impact habitats, science is finally understanding the importance of beavers for the health of our planet. Peter Gros meets the people tackling this complex subject hands-on.

07: “RETURN OF THE TURTLES & MANATEES” (Airing March 24)

Peter Gros and Naturalist David Mizejewski visit Florida to meet with top experts as they work to protect aquatic creatures, including manatees and sea turtles, from the threat of extinction.

08: “TALE OF THE RED WOLF” (Airing March 31)

Nature depends on apex predators and keystone species to survive and thrive. Wolves are both. Peter Gros shares the incredible journey to recover and reintroduce these magnificent predators to the wild.

09: “SEA OTTER SANCTUARY” (Airing April 7)

Join Peter Gros as he dives in with some of the top experts in the field in Monterey Bay to learn what we can do to protect and preserve these adorable creatures that play a vital role in maintaining the balance of habitats.

10: “SAVING THE MASKED BANDIT” (Airing April 14)

Travel from Colorado to Wyoming with Peter Gros and special guest Jeff the Nature Guy to hear the story of how a farm dog and years of recovery efforts brought the return of black-footed ferrets to the prairie.

Celebrating the Return of the Iconic Series

To celebrate the launch of the new Wild Kingdom series, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom will return as a participant in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on January 2, 2023 – the same day as “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild’s” first episode. The float design will be a representation of our natural world, featuring wildlife animals, including the rehabilitated bear cubs that will be highlighted in the first episode of the new series.

In honor of the orphaned bear cubs spotlighted in this first episode, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom has collaborated with the Arbor Day Foundation to support reforestation efforts in the area of the Pacific Northwest that the bear cubs call home.

Continuing Support for Conservation Efforts

Throughout the filming process, Wild Kingdom collaborated with leading habitat and wildlife conservation organizations to bring greater awareness to specific animal and habitat related issues. We are proud to support the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Beaver Coalition, Endangered Wolf Center, Florida Wildlife Federation, fStop Foundation, Manatee Rescue and Rehab Partnership, Methow Beaver Project, National Wildlife Federation, PAWS, Scott River Watershed Council, Sea Otter Savvy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Yurok Condor Restoration Program, and others.

More than any other company, Mutual of Omaha has served both the wild kingdom and the human kingdom, protecting what matters most to policyholders: their loved ones, their health and their finances. For additional information on Mutual of Omaha’s services and how to protect your family, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

For additional information about “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild”, including behind the scenes footage from filming, visit www.wildkingdom.com or follow us on Facebook.

About Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom

Since its network television premiere in 1963, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom has been one of the most loved and respected wildlife programs in television history. Now, launching on January 2, 2023, “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” will celebrate stories of conservation success, including the great work of caring, compassionate experts and how they are making a positive impact on the Wild Kingdom. The new launch also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the iconic, beloved “Wild Kingdom” program. For more information about Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, visit wildkingdom.com.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.