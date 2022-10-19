The Dominican University of California Extends Multi-Year Agreement for YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ed-tech leader YuJa, Inc. announces a multiyear contract extension with the Dominican University of California for its use of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Enterprise Connector campuswide. The solution provides instructors and students with a central learning hub for video and media content.

Initially, the institution was seeking an all-in-one Video Content Management System to securely record, edit, manage, and distribute content. YuJa has provided the university with capabilities in lecture capture, in-video quizzing, captioning in multiple languages, video conferencing and more.

Ease of use and integration with the institution’s existing tools, including Moodle, its Learning Management System, and Zoom have been an important element to help ensure all instructors and students can use the Video Platform. YuJa’s Zoom Connector enables the automatic import of videos recorded in Zoom to the media library for secure storage and viewing. Administrators also can create data policies to archive content based on video views, type, user and date of upload.

“YuJa provides a cost-effective way to store Zoom recordings and serves as a central repository for all media content,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re honored that the Dominican University of California has found value in YuJa’s robust, easy-to-use tools, and excited for instructors to continue to use the constantly expanding toolsets to create engaging learning experiences for students.”

