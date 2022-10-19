Snowplow Extends Relationship with AWS by Making Products Available on AWS Marketplace

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioral data, today announced that customers will be able to find and purchase the Snowplow Behavioral Data Platform (BDP) in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that run on AWS. Snowplow BDP is a first-party, privacy-compliant data creation platform that sits within an organization’s cloud infrastructure.

Snowplow’s Vice President of Alliances and Business Development, Conor Doyle commented: “Behavioral data is rapidly becoming an invaluable asset that’s at the core of understanding customers and business decision-making. We’re very pleased to announce the expansion of our long-standing relationship with AWS, which will provide joint customers with easy access to Snowplow’s industry-leading behavioral data platform.”

Driven by customer demand, this latest collaboration makes it easy for AWS customers to access Snowplow BDP, living up to AWS Marketplace’s promise to make it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage software solutions, including SaaS, in a matter of minutes.

Snowplow and AWS have been collaborating for over a decade. In 2013, AWS invited Snowplow to partake in the pilot program of their data warehouse product, Amazon Redshift, making Snowplow the first analytics platform to test Redshift. Since then, Snowplow has continued to create rich granular behavioral data, supercharging customers and their data teams with the delivery of BI and AI-ready data directly to Redshift.

Since its launch in 2012, Snowplow has grown rapidly, and currently works with a large number of organizations from a variety of industries across the globe, including finance, retail, media, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, lifestyle, real estate. Customers include Bizzabo, Strava, DPG Media, Gousto and Autotrader.

To find Snowplow solutions in AWS Marketplace, visit: http://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-mxw7nqdrbkt6m.

About Snowplow: Snowplow generates, governs and models high-quality, granular behavioral data, ready for use in AI, ML, and Advanced Analytics applications. When integrated with other tools from the modern data stack, Snowplow can power a wide variety of advanced use cases, allowing organizations to drive significant business value with behavioral data. Data products built on top of Snowplow include the composable CDP, first-party digital analytics and ML-powered churn reduction for subscription businesses. For more information on Snowplow, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram, or visit us on GitHub.