i2c Accelerates Payment Innovations for Fintech Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced partnerships with Connect Financial, Miq, Plastk, and Viva Equity. These collaborations, according to the company, exemplify the power of modern issuing-processing technology in democratizing payment access and innovation across the digital financial ecosystem. Use cases enable crypto-backed wallets, cooperative pool funds, card access to underbanked segments, and various embedded financial services.

By leveraging i2c’s highly-configurable platform, each use case addresses key opportunities within niche or underserved communities, and realizes faster innovation cycles by removing traditional development and go-to-market obstacles.

Connect Financial bridges the gap between DeFi and traditional finance by allowing people to spend, grow, transact, and securely store their fiat and digital assets. The company is launching a crypto-backed credit card for their end users, utilizing i2c’s APIs, live agent support, rewards, managed fraud, and program management services.

Miq enables cooperatives to pool funds, invest, and build credit online with regulatory oversight and transparent payments and membership management tools. Miq users can access money from within their social circles, while building credit through regular payments, and use the Miq Visa Card to make everyday purchases with zero fees. i2c will be supporting the company’s prepaid program with rewards, fraud management, as well as virtual and physical card issuance.

Plastk is Canada’s first and only secured credit card with premium rewards and credit insights, working to help Canadians achieve financial freedom. i2c will be supporting the company’s secured credit product, issuing both virtual and physical cards, as well as supporting with mobile payment functionality, as well as fraud and program management in Canada and the US.

Viva Equity is a fintech firm that invests in digital products and embedded financial solutions for underserved communities. The company’s latest launch of Fan Inc. introduces a debit program for college athletes, offering students a way to earn an NIL-compliant monthly-income through donations from alumni and supporters across the US. i2c will be supporting the company’s secured credit and debit products, as well as their fraud management, mobile payment functions, rewards, as well as customer service solutions.

i2c powers a deep range of payment product solutions from debit and prepaid cards to lending (both consumer and commercial credit, as well as BNPL and LOC), featuring access to every major network partner (American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa, and Union Pay). Additionally, the company provides partners value-added banking and payment services such as fraud prevention, contact center, dispute management, as well as white-label web and mobile apps.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.