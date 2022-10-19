Plymouth Rock Assurance’s Mary Boyd and Amanda Smith to be Featured at Digital Insurance’s Women in Insurance Leadership Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Plymouth Rock Assurance announced that Mary Boyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver the keynote fireside chat at Digital Insurance’s Women in Insurance Leadership Conference, and Amanda Smith, Chief Product Officer of Plymouth Rock Home Assurance, has been named a Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT 2022 honoree. The conference will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago, Illinois.

Every year, Digital Insurance honors the transformative women leaders who are bringing the industry into the connected future with its Women in Insurance Leadership rankings. In 2022, this iconic program will also feature a one-day, in-person conference that celebrates the honorees and gathers leaders in the community for progressive conversations about the future of the industry. Session topics will range from professional growth and leadership to business development and innovation.

As the keynote speaker, Boyd will share industry insights from her 25+ years’ experience in the insurance space. Moderated by Meg McKeen, Founder, Adjunct Advisors, LLC., the keynote fireside chat will also provide an in-depth conversation on Boyd’s career path, challenges and changes within the insurance industry.

The conference will also honor the winners of the Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT 2022 awards. Launched in 2019, Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT expanded Digital Insurance's longtime Women in Insurance Leadership program to recognize up and coming female leaders in insurance. As a member of the 2022 cohort, Smith will be honored during the awards ceremony on November 8th.

“These two achievements are important milestones for our company and for all women looking to make strides in the insurance industry,” said Andrew McElwee, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Plymouth Rock Company. “Being able to celebrate both a veteran leader and a rising star in the industry is very special, and we’re proud that both Mary and Amanda are part of the Plymouth Rock team.”

For more information about the Digital Insurance’s Women in Insurance Leadership Conference, visit: www.conference.dig-in.com/women-in-insurance-leadership

