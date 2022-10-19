KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2022-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2022-2 (“FIAOT 2022-2”), an auto loan ABS transaction.

FIAOT 2022-2 represents the second term ABS securitization in 2022 for Stellantis Financial Services, Inc. d/b/a First Investors Financial Services (“SFS” or the “Company”), and the second since the Company’s acquisition on November 1, 2021 by Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”). It is SFS’ 31st securitization since 2002. The notes are collateralized by fixed rate retail automobile contracts, which are made to subprime obligors who generally have a credit bureau score ranging from 500 to 650 and are secured by new and used non-commercial automobiles.

FIAOT 2022-2 will issue five classes of notes totaling $287.71 million where credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization (“O/C”), excess spread, a reserve fund funded at closing, and subordination (except for the Class E Notes).

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Ratings Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and SFS’ historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operation reviews of SFS, as well as periodic due diligence calls with SFS. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

