Orion Ascent, the Flagship National Advisor Conference, Announces Initial Agenda and Registration Details

OMAHA, Neb--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Advisor Solutions today unveiled the initial three-day agenda and speaker line-up for Orion Ascent 2023, the financial industry’s signature WealthTech event, held Feb. 27 to March 2 at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

Orion Ascent brings together over 1,500 of Orion’s top financial advisors, innovative fintech providers, wealth management leaders, broker-dealers and tech-forward enterprise firms. As the premier advisor event of the year, it gives advisors the tools and training they need to lean into change, embrace innovation and disrupt the status quo, all while helping their firms grow and clients thrive.

Attendees will gain exclusive access and cutting-edge insights from the financial industry’s best and brightest, including:

Eric Clarke, Orion CEO, provides a state of the industry update offering insights on the continued convergence and evolution of wealth and technology.

Dr. Daniel Crosby, Orion Chief Behavioral Officer, and Tim Holland, Orion Chief Investment Officer, deliver their popular Mind and the Market update helping advisors gain insight into the latest market activity, economic outlook, and how to use behavioral investing insights to keep investors on track to achieve their long-term financial goals in difficult markets.

Brian McLaughlin, President, Orion Advisor Tech, talks tech integrations and winning workflows that are powering advisors’ businesses.

Kurt Brown, President, Orion OCIO, will take the stage to deliver the advisor’s guide to attracting and retaining high-net-worth clients.

Ben Nemtin, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, co-founder of The Buried Life movement and inspiration behind the list of ‘100 things to do before you die’. Ben connects living a life of purpose and the act of goal-setting to the financial planning approach.

Dennis Moseley-Williams speaks advisor-to-advisor on the topic of the Experience Economy and how advisors can create a unique competitive advantage by delivering an exceptional experience for clients.

Dr. Shirley Davis offers advisors strategies for recruiting, engaging and retaining diverse talent identifying the leadership skills and competencies needed in today's market to achieve high performance, innovation, and inclusiveness.

Digital Deception merges interactive magic with the technology around us to create a unique stage presentation that forces audiences to re-examine what’s possible in today’s modern world.

For the full list of confirmed speakers, visit our speakers page.

“Orion Ascent is a can’t-miss event, giving our clients a look at the Orion of the future as we focus on powering advisors and winning for investors by enhancing and connecting every aspect of the advisor-client journey,” said Eric Clarke, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orion. “Advisors are clearly under pressure with inflation reaching 40-year highs, markets in bear territory and an uncertain economic outlook. There’s no better time to come together in-person to empower advisors with the technology, education and tools to show their value in a down market while building stronger client relationships and tempering investor anxiety via behavioral finance expertise. Using technology to augment human compassion and insight is the new frontier of fiduciary service and we’re excited to dive deep into these topics at the event.”

Attendees will attend live demos, train on Orion’s powerful, end-to-end technology suite built around Redtail’s industry-leading CRM hub, take advantage of onsite continuing education and meet with industry-leading portfolio strategists and managers. The many networking opportunities at Orion Ascent bring attendees together to connect and build relationships.

Agenda-at-a-Glance

Mon. Feb. 27 – Arrivals, pre-conference workshops and welcome networking reception

Tues. Feb. 28 – All-day sessions including keynotes, breakouts, networking, business consulting, technology training and more

Wed. Mar.1 – All-day sessions and final night “Off the Charts” celebration with entertainment from Alter Ego, the ultimate tribute cover band performing music from the Eurhythmics, Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, Chic, Bee Gees, Spice Girls, Billy Idol, Black Eyed Peas, LMFAO, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Bon Jovi and ACDC

Thurs. Mar. 2 – Ethics CE: CFP® Board’s Revised Code and Standards Session (2 hrs CE Credit), morning networking and departures

Orion Ascent Event Registration and Sponsorship Information

Early bird pricing is available through Nov. 30, 2022.

Media Attendance: To request a media pass to attend Orion Ascent, Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2023, please contact Candice Hudson, candice.hudson@fleishman.com.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and TownSquare Capital create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and TownSquare, the combined platform services $3 trillion in assets under administration and $59 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of July 1, 2022). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

