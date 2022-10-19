Forefront Healthcare Earns Top Honors for Outstanding Workplace by Modern Healthcare and Crain’s Detroit Business

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forefront Healthcare, a fast-growing culinary and support services company, announced today that it was selected the #1 Best Place to Work (Supplier Category) by Modern Healthcare and the #1 Coolest Place to Work by Crain’s Detroit Business for 2022.

Modern Healthcare’s “Best Places to Work” award identifies and recognizes the top 150 outstanding employers serving in the healthcare industry nationwide. Crain’s “Cool Places to Work” award is a research-driven awards program that identifies and celebrates Michigan's best employers. Forefront was also recognized by Modern Healthcare for its family friendly culture (#5 in the Supplier Category). Some of the reasons Forefront was chosen for these awards include flexible hours, work-from-home options, identity theft protection, local sporting event tickets, pet friendly offices, and onsite corporate chef and dietitian.

“We are honored to be recognized for the positive work environment and outstanding service culture we have created and fostered. We are so proud of our engaged teams across the country that have worked tirelessly this past year to create healthy food and environments that promote care, healing and better living,” said Dan Bowen, CEO and Co-Founder of Forefront.

Forefront is the only privately held, American-owned company dedicated to providing a complete suite of culinary services, environmental services and facility management services across the continuum of care to hospitals and senior living communities. Delivering on both performance and value to its discerning customer base, Forefront Healthcare serves over 40 hospitals and senior living communities in 15 states.

Forefront Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer Ryan Williams said, “These awards validate that our focus on people and culture is working. People are excited about our culture because we treat people well while developing and managing their talents. We are constantly asking ourselves “Do people have the tools they need? Are we creating an environment that enables our team to be successful?” I believe these awards confirm that we’re on the right track and I couldn’t be more excited about our future.”

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. The complete list of this year’s winners is available online and in the October 3, 2022 issue of the magazine. The “Cool Places to Work in Michigan” survey competition program is managed by Best Companies Group and the ranked list of winners was announced in the August 22, 2022 issue of Crain's Detroit Business.

About Forefront Healthcare

Founded in 2019, Forefront is a boutique culinary and support services company serving discerning, mission-driven organizations in healthcare, senior living and government. Forefront creates healthy foods and environments that promote care, healing and better living. Forefront services lines include Culinary Services, Environmental Services, and Facility Management. For more information, visit www.forefronthealthcare.com.