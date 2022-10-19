TSA Renews Its Partnership With NATACS for General and Commercial Aviation Security

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) renewed its government/industry partnership with the National Air Transportation Association - Compliance Services (NATACS) for an additional five years. Entering into its third decade, NATACS will continue to operate as a Trusted Fingerprint Facility to process Biographical and Biometric information and other services for certain Commercial, Business and General aviation populations.

Under the agreement, NATACS continues to provide pre-enrollment, enrollment, biometric collection, secure data transmission and results distribution for covered individuals such as crew members and flight training candidates. This is accomplished through the NATACS managed network of more than 350 certified Trusted Agents located worldwide.

“We are honored to continue the essential and relevant work that we do with the TSA and our industry,” states NATACS Vice President, Security & Operations Joe Dalton. “As a Trusted Fingerprint Facility, NATACS will remain steadfast in providing the services that our dynamic aviation community have depended on for over two decades.”

NATACS Chief Operating Officer Shirley Z Negri added, “NATACS’ Enrollment and Credentialing Management Services continues to evolve as the industry responds to regulatory requirements. The renewal of a successful public/private partnership allows for both the regulated and the regulator access to standardized procedures, technology-driven tools, and ability to deploy timely solutions quickly. The industry will continue to benefit from the cooperation, experience, and industry-insight borne of this decades-long collaboration.”

For more information about NATACS, please visit www.natacs.aero, www.twitter.com/natacs_aero, www.facebook.com/PlanePeople.