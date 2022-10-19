Row House Rows Toward a Cure for Breast Cancer in October

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to Susan G. Komen®, there will be over 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer in 2022. To show support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Row House, a leading boutique fitness franchise offering classes on and off the rower, is collaborating with Row for the Cure for the fourth consecutive year to help raise funds Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

At participating studios, Row House will host the #PinkTheBoathouse Challenge, a donation-based 5K meter row on October 22. This initiative raises donations for local women affiliates and important community programs that support survivors, patients and caregivers affected by breast cancer. You can donate by visiting the link HERE. Along with the donation-based row, Row House is awarding prizes to the top fundraising teams and individual fundraisers. Through Row House’s collaboration with Row for the Cure, money raised will support the mission of Susan G. Komen.

During this month, Row House studios have created a ‘Row for the Cure’ class type in their systems that is donation based. While this class cannot be booked on the app, all prospects and members can reach out to their local studio directly to book.

“Community and camaraderie are major pillars of what we do here at Row House, so this month, we are pulling together to show our support for all breast cancer warriors and survivors,” said Marley Delaney, Director of Marketing at Row House. “The money raised through Row for the Cure supports local education, free screenings, follow-up treatments and many kinds of family support, as well as direct funding for cutting-edge research.”

Because of its low-impact nature and focus on community, rowing is considered a great fitness option for those battling or recovering from breast cancer and other adversities. Row House offers the ultimate indoor rowing experience, providing members an alternative fitness regimen that focuses on the safety and longevity of their bodies. The modern studios welcome everyone into an atmosphere centered on camaraderie and drive, where they row in-sync on state-of-the-art Concept2 rowing machines. Used every day by Olympic athletes, cardiac rehab patients, individuals at home and every fitness level in-between, the Concept2 is the authentic choice for those looking to marry low-impact cardio and strength training into one workout.

For more information about Row House and Row for the Cure, visit www.therowhouse.com and https://rowforthecure.org/.

