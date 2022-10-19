Curiosity Audio Courses From Learn25 Now Available on Spotify

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity, the global factual media company, announced today that more than 500 audio courses from Learn25 are now available for purchase via Spotify’s new audiobooks store. Learn25 provides thousands of hours of quality video and audio content featuring the world’s top professors and experts in areas such as history, psychology, wellness and religion.

Learn25 courses use an innovative format that combines the depth of a book with the energy of a live lecture. Ranging from $9.99-$21.99, content is divided into 25-minute modules, for convenient learning while commuting, exercising, or relaxing at home. Learn25 courses were recently developed into three podcasts for the Curiosity Audio Network, in partnership with iHeartMedia, the world's leading podcast publisher according to PodTrac. Curiosity acqui-hired Now You Know Media, Learn25’s parent company, in 2021.

“Learn25 is the second largest collection of factual audio and video courses and talks, and our courses regularly place in the bestsellers charts on established audiobook platforms,” said John Higgins, Managing Editor of the Curiosity Audio Network. “Expanding our availability onto Spotify is a fantastic development for our listeners, old and new.”

Learn25 content now available on Spotify includes:

The History of the Vikings: Norse Sagas, Medieval Marauders, and Far-Flung Settlements presented by Prof. Chris Fee (on Spotify)

Positive Psychology: How to Sustain Happiness in Your Life presented by Prof. Catherine Sanderson (on Spotify)

Ancient Greece 101: Greek History, Myth, and Civilization presented by Prof. Chris Bellitto (on Spotify)

Brilliant: The Art and Science of Making Better Decisions presented by Prof. Barry Schwartz (on Spotify)

Superhuman: The Future of Drugs, Bioelectronics, and Genetic Medicine presented by Prof. Michael Bess (on Spotify)

Audiobooks are rapidly growing, with revenues now totaling $1.67 billion - up 25% from 2020 - according to the Audio Publishers Association. Revenue industry wide has grown by double digits year-over-year for more than a decade and shows no signs of stopping.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 25 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.