The Pickleball Club secures fifth Florida location at The Villages

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pickleball Club, has entered into a purchase agreement for its fifth location in Florida on a 4.69-acre parcel at NE 62nd Terrace, located at The Villages in Sumpter County, one of the most active pickleball communities in the country.

“We anticipate starting construction in April 2023 with a planned opening in early 2024,” said Brian McCarthy, chief executive officer for the club. The complex will feature 16 indoor pickleball courts and four outdoor bocce ball courts inside a 40,773 square foot building.

The Pickleball Club LLC (TPC), founded by commercial real estate and business entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, and their business partner Matthew Gordon, is deploying over $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs throughout the state of Florida.

The first venture to break ground is The Pickleball Club’s location in Sarasota by Lakewood Ranch, which is under construction, and scheduled to open in January 2023. Taking membership applications now, the Sarasota club’s outdoor courts will open next month for private events and membership drives. This and all locations are members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity-based pickleball play and the growing interest in private club membership. The Pickleball Club has acquired land in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and now Sumpter County, Florida, and will acquire a parcel in Fort Myers this month.

“With major sports stars like LeBron James, Tom Brady and others getting in on the Pickleball craze that is sweeping the nation, we know the time is now to be the market leader during this all-important land grab phase of the industry to secure indoor space,” said Matt Gordon, co-founder and chief financial officer.

The Company invests over $1 million in each Club’s technology, programming, and systems development including multiple software platforms for reservations, events, menus, and matching players together based on rankings. Each club will feature HD video systems by PlaySight Technology.

“The amenity-based customer experience will be like nothing else in the market today,” said chief operating officer of TPC, Valerie McCarthy.

The company currently has over 50 shareholders and has raised nearly $6 million in equity over the past year and a half. The Pickleball Club LLC owns all their clubs. The Pickleball Club is currently accepting accredited investors.

About The Pickleball Club at Lakewood Ranch

Located at 1300 Sarasota Center Blvd., The Pickleball Club will be a brand-new, healthy living, private pickleball complex featuring 12 indoor pickleball courts with a tournament-level outdoor surface, an outdoor activity center, constantly rotating “Food Truck Alley”, Pickles Café, Dink’s Pro Shop, permanent nets, and HEPA filtered air-conditioned environment. For more information, go to ThePickleballClub.us.