Successful Collaboration between HomeGrid Forum and Broadband Forum at the First Ever G.hn Access Pre-Certification Plugfest

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first ever G.hn Access Pre-Certification Plugfest, a joint event between Broadband Forum and HomeGrid Forum, was held successfully at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL).

The Plugfest demonstrates the continued importance of G.hn Access technology's role in delivering multi-gigabit services. The event saw participation from BBF and HGF members including; Albis Elcon, Comtrend Corporation, devolo AG, MaxLinear, Methode Electronics, Inc, Positron Access Solutions Corp, ReadyLinks and SendTek Corporation, and was supported by testing equipment providers Sparnex and Telebyte.

“We were delighted to collaborate with HomeGrid Forum and successfully hold the first ever G.hn Access Pre-Certification Plugfest at UNH-IOL’s labs, with participants both on-site and remotely connecting to the test beds from around the world,” Broadband Forum Managing Director Ken Ko said. “We continue to showcase the importance of G.hn Access technology in providing multi-gigabit services across the industry.”

Across the sector, vendors came together to have early access to the forthcoming G.hn Access Certification testing, that has been jointly developed by both organizations. Participation in the event with such access to the testing program allowed those involved to be confident in accelerating service deployments with highly performant standard-compliant G.hn Access certified systems.

HomeGrid Forum President Livia Rosu said: “The G.hn Access Pre-Certification Plugfest was a fantastic event, and this collaboration has huge advantages to broadband players across the industry. With HomeGrid Forum’s based compliance and interoperability testing combined with Broadband Forum’s based performance testing, it was great to see the participating organizations make use of the Plugfest event to enhance network deployments. We extend our thanks to UNH-IOL for allowing us to hold the event at its facility.”

For more information about Broadband Forum, visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/. Learn more about HomeGrid Forum: https://homegridforum.org/.

About the Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry’s leading open standards development organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members’ passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

Broadband Forum is an open, non-profit industry organization composed of the industry’s leading broadband operators, vendors, thought leaders who are shaping the future of broadband, and observers who closely track our progress. Its work to date has been the foundation for broadband’s global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum’s flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum’s projects span across 5G, Connected Home, Cloud, and Access. Its working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

Follow us on Twitter @Broadband_Forum and LinkedIn.

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world’s best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers, and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. G.hn is the most reliable and versatile wireless home network backbone available today. Our members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology – over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

HomeGrid™ is registered trademark of the HomeGrid Forum in the United States and other countries. GiGAWire™ is a registered trademark of KT Corporation and a licensed trademark to be used by HomeGrid Forum.