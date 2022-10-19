Spirit AeroSystems, Joramco sign Memorandum of Understanding for MRO services cooperation

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. [NYSE – SPR] announced today at MRO Europe in London a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), to explore cooperation in providing a wide range of repairs to and services of composite and metallic aerostructures to customers in the region.

A team of engineers and experts from both companies will be formed to support the needs of operators, and shops, and develop new repair processes as needed.

Joramco, based at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, has more than 50 years of experience. It has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, and Africa, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

“We are eager to begin structural repair MRO operations in the Middle East and look forward to working with Joramco,” said Kailash Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President for Spirit AeroSystems Aftermarket Services. “Together, we will be able to offer better value to our customers in the region by leveraging our structural engineering expertise.”

Commenting on the occasion, Joramco CEO Fraser Currie said: “We at Joramco are proud to announce our MOU with Spirit AeroSystems. Our clients are accustomed to receiving high-quality maintenance and repair and this new development will further fulfill our promise to them. Together, we will explore exchanging expertise and improve our current services and acquire new ones that are in demand in the region.”

Spirit’s Aftermarket business continues to grow worldwide since the 2021 acquisition of select Bombardier maintenance, repair and overhaul operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Casablanca, Morocco; and the acquisition of assets from Applied Aerodynamics in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Over the last year, Spirit Aftermarket services has opened Spirit Evergreen Aftermarket Solutions (SEAS), a joint venture with Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. in Taiwan; Signed an agreement with Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) to be the Spirit Authorized Repair Center in Mainland China; and is exploring an opportunity with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the 737 Next Generation Aircraft. Spirit’s Aftermarket business revenues have grown from $186 million in 2019 to $239.9 million in 2021.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

