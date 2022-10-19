FiscalNote ESG Solutions’ Equilibrium and Work Management Platform Leader Asana Announce Integration for Decarbonization and ESG Workflow Management

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, today announced that Asana (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, is now integrated with Equilibrium's award-winning platform ecosystem. The groundbreaking integration equips companies with the ability to manage complex decarbonization and ESG workflows. The integration includes reporting and disclosures across environmental, social, and governance themes such as carbon emissions, nature loss, board composition, labor practices, and more.

Equilibrium - part of FiscalNote ESG Solutions - is a next-generation, AI-powered ESG solution helping global organizations transform their sustainability data management across their operations and supply chains. Equilibrium enables enterprise teams to manage their organization’s decarbonization, ESG performance, and market perception by moving past static spreadsheets and legacy technologies.

“We’ve built this carbon management and ESG reporting integration with Asana’s best-in-class work management platform to help teams around the world navigate the growing complexity and size of ESG transformations,” said Frank Meehan, General Manager, FiscalNote ESG Solutions. “Equilibrium, in partnership with Asana, can now support ESG tasks regardless of an organization’s size, geographic distribution, or industry. We believe this will not only enhance our customers’ ability to meet ESG reporting and disclosure requirements but help them stay ahead of the regulatory curve and demonstrate powerful and effective ESG leadership.”

Supporting Prominent ESG Frameworks and Standards

The Equilibrium-Asana collaboration will significantly ease the complex and cumbersome ESG work management process and enhance the ability to seamlessly integrate siloed teams and workflows. The integration guides enterprise teams through prominent ESG reporting frameworks such as GRI, SASB, TCFD, and the GHG Protocol at the disclosure level. As an example, users of both Asana and Equilibrium may be assigned to complete disclosures. Someone within the ESG team may be tasked with composing high-level TCFD disclosures, while another person within the finance team may be tasked with populating GRI governance disclosures. Now, the Equilibrium-Asana integration can seamlessly sync and update the ownership of tasks on both platforms.

“The current process for ESG reporting for many organizations is cumbersome – disconnected across spreadsheets, email, presentations, meetings, and more,” said Catherine Buan, Head of Investor Relations, Asana. “Now organizations can leverage Asana templates from Equilibrium’s solution across their entire organization, so they can immediately start executing on their most important initiatives. By enabling organizations to increase visibility and better manage their ESG efforts, we’re helping them achieve their sustainability goals faster.”

The integration also includes a curated playbook for ESG reporting, preloaded with tasks that can be assigned in the Asana platform. Future plans for the integration include expansion into Equilibrium’s “Goals” module to enable teams to set quantifiable ESG goals and then assign ownership to various departments or particular members.

Learn more about the Equilibrium-Asana integration here.

About FiscalNote ESG Solutions

FiscalNote ESG Solutions is the most comprehensive ESG platform and advisory solution in the market helping organizations become sustainability leaders – from getting started with strategic insights, benchmarking, and reporting to embedding ESG into an organization’s DNA. FiscalNote ESG Solutions brings together Equilibrium’s AI-powered platform, award-winning analysis, global advisory, and a peer community to help an organization achieve its ESG goals. Visit: fiscalnote.com/esg.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.