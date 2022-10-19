Submittable Teams With BDO to Provide Comprehensive Services for Government Grants Administration

MISSOULA, Mont. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Submittable, the software company helping thousands of organizations worldwide launch, manage, and measure social impact programs, and BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading assurance, tax, and advisory firms, announced a comprehensive grants management service tailored to public sector organizations.

Global crises over the last two years – including a worldwide pandemic, record-setting natural disasters, and a powerful social justice movement – are compelling government agencies at the federal, tribal, state, and local levels to reimagine how they connect with and deliver funding to constituents. Historic amounts of relief funds are helping government leaders support communities navigating these challenges, but the potential for fraud exists. It is important that funding is properly accounted for and goes to the organizations and individuals that need it most.

Submittable and BDO’s new joint service provides the robust software and experienced implementation support needed to help safeguard grants programs against clawbacks, streamline government audit readiness, and uphold ongoing documentation. With user-friendly tools, powerful automations, and comprehensive services, BDO and Submittable help make grants administration easier, scalable, and more effective for government agencies.

“We understand the importance of choosing the right provider to help public entities implement successful and sustainable grant programs,” said Sam Caplan, vice president of social impact at Submittable. “At Submittable, we work to streamline the management of government grants and are thrilled to be teaming with BDO to continue providing the experience, support, and capabilities needed to help government agencies maximize their community’s benefit.”

Together, the two companies take an integrated approach to grants administration.

“We collectively deliver reliable and dynamic services for projects big and small,” said Corey Eide, managing director, community resilience at BDO. “By combining our robust grants management services with Submittable’s leading technology platform, we can help government agencies build more resilient communities.”

Submittable and BDO each have extensive experience working with government agencies for grants, relief, and investment programs such as:

Immigrant relief and small business grants programs with Washington state

COVID-19 relief program integrity monitoring with state governors’ offices

A frontline workers’ relief program with the state of Minnesota

Federal grants program administration with Alaskan Native Corporations

For more information, visit https://www.submittable.com/bdo-submittable/ or https://www.bdo.com/communityresilience.

About Submittable

Submittable is a growing social impact platform used by thousands of companies, governments, and philanthropic organizations to manage their social good programs and maximize their impact.

Submittable has helped big and small organizations worldwide run 134,000 programs and collect nearly 22 million applications to date, and is backed by Accel-KKR, Next Coast Ventures, True Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, StepStone Group, and a few other amazing investors. To learn more about how Submittable is simplifying and accelerating the process of social impact, visit submittable.com.

About BDO

At BDO, our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes — for our people, our clients and our communities. Across the U.S., and in over 160 countries through our global organization, BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. www.bdo.com