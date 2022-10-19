The Arbor Day Foundation and J.M. Huber Corporation to Strengthen Forests and Communities Around the World

LINCOLN, Nebraska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arbor Day Foundation and J.M. Huber Corporation (“Huber”) are expanding their partnership to focus tree planting efforts on forests and neighborhoods that need trees the most in the U.S. and around the globe. This year, the partnership will provide support for nine reforestation projects, an urban community tree planting event, and additional tree planting opportunities for Huber employees.

Reforestation efforts in the U.S. will be located in New York’s Catskill Mountains and various project sites across North Carolina, with international projects taking place in Brazil, China, France, and Germany. In France, Huber will team up with the Foundation’s local planting partner to provide an urban tree planting opportunity for community members in Montrouge, just a few miles south of Paris. The event will plant 1,000 trees with the help of Huber team members and community volunteers in an effort to enhance the community’s urban forest and provide ecological benefits to residents.

Additionally, Huber will fund the distribution of hundreds of trees to their workforce in Georgia in early 2023 through the Foundation’s Community Canopy program, which ships individual trees to local employees’ homes. The program will also provide educational tools and information to ensure that the trees are planted in the most ideal location to maximize environmental benefits.

“We are thrilled to be working with Huber to help increase our ability to plant the right trees in the right places, worldwide,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “This multi-faceted partnership is a great way to invite people from many walks of life to participate in vitally important ecosystem preservation efforts and experience the true power that trees have in our communities.”

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees in forests and communities around the world. Through a global network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work through trees and forests. The Foundation recently announced an initiative to plant 500 million trees over the next 5 years in the forests and communities that need them most.

“Supporting high-impact environmental causes is essential to achieving our sustainability goals and is one of the foundational pillars of our Huber Helps program,” said Don Young, EVP & Chief Sustainability Officer of Huber. “By engaging employees in a community planting event and inviting them to plant their own tree at home, we are seeking to demonstrate Huber’ commitment to carbon reduction through the power of trees, while also supporting the growth and protection of forest ecosystems across the planet.”

Since its inception in 1883, Huber has had a long-standing commitment to philanthropy and community engagement (cash, in-kind product donations and employee volunteerism) to support a wide variety of worthy charitable initiatives in the communities where its employees and shareholders live and work. The Company has committed to donating 1% of its net income annually to organizations supporting Affordable Housing, Education & Wellness, and the Environment.

In 2021, J.M. Huber and the Foundation planted a variety of tree species on reclaimed minelands in West Virginia, as well as longleaf pine stands to help restore endemic wildlife habitat in the lower Mississippi River Valley. As these trees continue to grow and mature, these projects’ impact will help improve degraded landscapes and former forests, providing benefits such as flood mitigation, carbon sequestration, and improved wildlife habitat for generations to come.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation organizations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), operates a diverse portfolio of companies: CP Kelco, Huber Engineered Materials, Huber Engineered Woods and Huber Resources Corp. With locations around the world, our businesses create products used in a broad range of applications including personal care, food and beverage, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, building materials, flame retardants and smoke suppressants, as well as sustainable forestry services. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies based in the US. For more information, visit www.huber.com.