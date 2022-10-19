Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Brand Presence in The Empire State With Addition of Award-Winning Team on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in the state of New York and New Jersey, with the addition of Cangiano Estates, Ltd. and Cangiano Estates New Jersey, Ltd. The brokerage will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cangiano Estates under the leadership of industry powerhouse, Traci Cangiano.

Bringing over two decades of industry experience to the brand, Traci and her companies will serve the New Jersey and New York markets throughout the states and beyond. Under the global brand, they are now connected to more than 50,000 real estate professionals around the globe.

“We are seeing increased interest in our market from buyers and our association with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will enable our team to reach a broader clientele and further enhance our existing efforts thanks to the brand’s innovative tools and marketing platforms,” said Traci Cangiano.

Cangiano was awarded Realtor of the Year in 2009 by the Staten Island Board of Realtors and has served as the 2013 Staten Island Board of REALTORS President, held a position as the 2017 Chairperson for the New York State Association of Realtors Grievance Committee, among other prestigious positions.

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cangiano Estates agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

“New York City has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors in recent months,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “This brokerage team is like no other, ranking in the top ten percent in real estate offices in the county. It is my pleasure to welcome Traci and her award-winning companies.”

The companies are actively involved in the local community, supporting many local organizations including, Staten Island Family Services, Tunnel to Towers, Toys for Tots, Cops Who Care, American Cancer Society and more.

For more information visit: https://bhhscangianoestates.com/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cangiano Estates

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cangiano Estates has been helping home sellers and buyers through every step of the process. With over two decades of industry experience, the company prides itself on its core values of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 11 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.