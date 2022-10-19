UserTesting Rethinks the One-Way Mirror Concept for a Remote, Virtual Usability Lab

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced at The Human Insight Summit (#THiS22), UserTesting’s annual customer conference, enhancements to its Human Insight Platform that help to strengthen companies’ ability to observe, and understand how their customers feel and why. UserTesting has designed a new feature for team observation, taking the concept of a one-way mirror, traditionally used in an in-person observation room and adapting it to how user experience and market research is conducted remotely, in a virtual environment today. This advancement now provides companies with more methods for observing how people use products and services from any location, and streamlines the collection and analysis of customer insights at scale.

In addition, UserTesting has also released new capabilities within the platform, making it easier for anyone in an organization to use the platform, including pre-configured task groups and auto-generated insights that give companies faster access to the answers and visualizations needed to validate business decision making. The UserTestingⓇ Human Insight Platform, powered by machine learning, continually improves and expedites the gathering and analysis of high-value insights, automatically providing results that companies can act upon quickly.

Highlights in this product release include:

Extend the reach of customers’ voices within the organization

For those instances when multiple team members want to view a live conversation session, UserTesting has created the team observer feature for Live Conversation. This enables companies to seamlessly invite more participants, including product managers, business stakeholders, and executives, to view live conversation sessions without interfering with the session–leading to more informed decision makers and higher quality outcomes. Team observers mimics a one-way mirror, which enables more viewers across an organization to hear insights directly from customers and users in real time, while minimizing any potential disruptions.

UserTesting also upgraded its workspace experience and search capabilities. The redesigned workspace delivers an enhanced experience for new users to help them quickly find insights in the platform - displaying contextual thumbnail views of most recently engaged session content including tests, drafts, and highlight reels. And with the new global search capability, customers can readily access these insights and resources that exist across multiple content categories. Now, it’s even easier to view and access exactly what is needed and find relevant items within a workspace, allowing stakeholders to better collaborate and do their job more effectively.

Auto-generate Insights, Answers and Visualizations

UserTesting’s new task groups and results auto-generate the insights, answers, and visualizations customers need with pre-configured tasks and test results. This helps to accelerate the test creation and post-test analysis process and enables users to get to the answers they seek faster and more efficiently. Users simply select task groups relevant to their desired outcome like findability, content, and visual appeal, and UserTesting combines the resulting data across the tasks and provides auto-generated results.

Gain Deeper Understanding of Customers

Through integrating the card sorting experience into the test builder and results workflow, users can view metrics alongside video feedback, creating a more complete participant narrative. This allows companies to design better information architecture aligning with customer’s mental models by building navigation and site maps based on actual customer expectations and behaviors.

“We are seeing a greater demand for human insight earlier and more often during the product development process,” said Kaj van de Loo, CTO at UserTesting. “Now more than ever, companies are looking for ways to get the most out of their limited resources and improve team collaboration. UserTesting’s goal is to make it easier for teams to collaborate and continually increase the speed to insights and analysis for our customers.”

