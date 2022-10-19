DirectDefense and Halcyon Partner to Protect Customers Against Ransomware

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectDefense, Inc., an information security services company that provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed services, announced today a strategic partnership with Halcyon, the industry’s first endpoint resilience platform built specifically to stop ransomware. As a result, DirectDefense will now offer the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware & Endpoint Resilience Platform as part of its Managed Detection and Response (“MDR”) offerings.

“Ransomware is on the rise and threat actor groups are becoming increasingly sophisticated. As they evolve, so must your managed security services provider,” said Jim Broome, President, DirectDefense, Inc. “The combination of Halcyon’s AI-powered, anti-ransomware engine and our 24/7 MDR security services gives organizations peace of mind that they are receiving fast, effective, and cutting-edge detection and response capabilities managed by our team of cyber security experts.”

DirectDefense’s managed security services offerings deliver MDR to elevate a company’s security visibility for improved incident detection and action unlike traditional MSSPs, which only provide alerts from security monitoring. DirectDefense takes a step beyond forwarding alerts by providing investigation, triage, and response of security alerts 24/7.

“We’re excited to partner with DirectDefense and bring the concept of endpoint resilience and anti-ransomware to the broader market,” said Chris Vincent, SVP of GTM, Halcyon. “As ransomware continues to outsmart traditional security tools, the need for purpose-driven products backed by experts like DirectDefense is critical.”

Halcyon’s platform augments DirectDefense’s MDR. This next-generation anti-ransomware solution stops attackers at all phases of a breach using a proprietary engine that specifically targets ransomware. Its pre-execution engine can prevent ransomware from executing without being connected to the internet and is enhanced once connected to its more powerful cloud engine. Halcyon’s platform exploits weaknesses commonly found in ransomware to force it to shut down or reveal itself before damage can be done. The Halcyon Anti-Ransomware & Endpoint Resilience Platform also captures encryption keys generated by ransomware events, blunting the effects of the malicious software. Finally, the platform’s built-in resiliency engine enables effortless recovery post-attack if any layer was ineffective.

To learn more about DirectDefense’s 24/7 MDR services or set up a security consultation, contact us today.

About DirectDefense

DirectDefense, named one of America’s fastest growing small private companies in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 by Inc. Magazine, is an information security services and 24/7 managed services provider headquartered in Englewood, CO, with locations across the United States. Founded in 2012 on more than 50 years combined experience in information security, DirectDefense provides continuous security solutions and managed services that help businesses and organizations protect their data and critical infrastructures against the most advanced threats and adversaries. To learn more, visit www.directdefense.com. Join DirectDefense on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is pioneering a new concept in cybersecurity, endpoint resiliency. Founded by former executives from Cylance, Accuvant Labs, Optiv and ISS X-Force, Halcyon’s goal is to prevent catastrophic cyberattacks like ransomware from impacting organizations of all sizes. Based in Austin, TX, and funded by SYN Ventures, Corner Capital and Gula Techventures, Halcyon is quickly disrupting the endpoint security space by filling the protection gaps left by traditional EPP, EDR, and XDR solutions. Visit www.halcyon.ai for more information.