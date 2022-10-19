PerformLine and LinkedIn Announce Compliance Partnership

MORRISTOWN N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerformLine, a leading provider of omni-channel marketing compliance software, announced today that it has been selected to be a partner for the LinkedIn compliance program. The partnership will enhance PerformLine’s social media monitoring capabilities that enable financial services organizations to leverage LinkedIn’s business value while helping maintain compliance with industry regulations and company policies.

“We’re excited to bring on PerformLine as a part of LinkedIn’s compliance program,'' said Moza Anthony, LinkedIn Business Development Manager. “We look for partners who have extensive experience building trusted programs to help financial institutions meet their regulatory compliance obligations and PerformLine is a natural fit.”

The partnership enhances PerformLine's Social Media channel by giving their users the ability to search and review LinkedIn content, profiles, posts, and more, helping clients meet their regulatory and compliance needs.

In addition to LinkedIn, PerformLine’s social media solution includes monitoring and compliance reviews for the major social channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.

“Partnering with LinkedIn to strengthen social media compliance programs through a proactive approach is a real win for our mutual customers,” said Alex Baydin, CEO and Founder of PerformLine. “PerformLine’s omni-channel platform empowers organizations with the tools they need to have a comprehensive marketing compliance and partner oversight program across social channels like LinkedIn, as well as their other marketing channels including the web, calls, messaging, and emails within one platform.”

The PerformLine platform, trusted by brands globally, provides end-to-end sales and marketing compliance, from pre-production approvals with document review to live monitoring across consumer facing channels including the web, calls, messaging, emails, and social media. PerformLine empowers compliance teams at some of the world’s largest banks, fintechs, mortgage lenders and tech companies to protect their brands by proactively finding and remediating potential regulatory risks while scaling coverage and gaining efficiencies through automation. Visit http://www.PerformLine.com for more information.