Palazzo San Luca Selects Optii as Its Housekeeping Management Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Palazzo San Luca has selected Optii as its housekeeping management platform.

Palazzo San Luca has selected Optii to optimize its operations and improve communications between hotel staff. Palazzo San Luca is a small hotel located in the center of Venice, Italy. Due to its lean team, staff members are often responsible for different activities ranging from front office management to housekeeping. Optii will help to streamline operations and ensure everyone is up to date on the hotel’s cleaning status and routes.

Optii Housekeeping allows hotel staff to view when rooms are ready for inspection through its easy-to-view mobile application. Optii will also increase productivity and improve the guest experience as rooms can be turned around at a faster rate.

Maria Macree, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Optii Solutions, said: “Welcoming Palazzo San Luca to the Optii family is a testament to the value Optii can bring to a wide range of hotels. They are on the smaller side of our typical customer, but with a focus on guest experience, Optii makes a lot of sense for them. Having recently joined Optii, I’m excited to continue to show hoteliers across Europe what a difference predictive technology can make in their operations.”

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Palazzo San Luca to help streamline its hotel operations. Optii’s Housekeeping solution provides real-time insights into the cleaning status of each room through its intuitive application. We take pride in enabling hoteliers to deliver an enhanced guest experience through a centralized platform which reduces turnaround times.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.