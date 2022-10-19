Melanie McFaddin with Wiley Bros – Aintree Capital, LLC Represents EXB Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Melanie McFaddin, representative of Wiley Bros – Aintree Capital, LLC is pleased to announce its representation of EXB Solutions (“EXB”) in its acquisition by Quest Global’s U.S. defense subsidiary, Quest Defense Systems & Solutions (“Quest Defense”). EXB’s addition expands the Quest Defense’s capabilities in software and systems engineering with a particular focus on quality in execution of design, development, verification and validation for safety and mission critical applications.

EXB is a Minneapolis-based provider of systems and software engineering solutions for organizations delivering mission and safety critical applications and products. As a well-known and highly respected leader in this space, EXB brings long-standing relationships with key clients in the Aerospace, Defense and Medical Devices industries.

Quest Defense Systems & Solutions (Quest Defense) was founded as a U.S. subsidiary of Quest Global in 2021. The company was established to leverage the parent’s 20+ years of Aerospace & Defense engineering expertise with an initial focus on supporting U.S.-based Aerospace & Defense companies.

“This was a great capstone event after working with Melanie for several years. Her deal experience and extensive industry knowledge provided benefits to both parties in facilitating a win-win strategic combination,” stated Chris Schwartzbauer, President and CEO of EXB. “In addition to deal support, during Melanie’s tenure with EXB as an advisory board member, she provided material operational insights based on her wealth of experience.”

About Melanie McFaddin and Wiley Bros. – Aintree Capital, LLC

Wiley Bros.- Aintree Capital, LLC, is a 75-year-old firm located in Nashville, TN. Over the last 75 years, the firm has focused on investment brokerage and underwriting municipal bonds for utility districts in the state of Tennessee. Ms. McFaddin joined the firm in 2016 to initiate an investment banking practice. She has spent the last 25 years in M&A working for entrepreneurs who own middle-market companies that provide IT staffing, consulting, and solutions; management consulting; digital agency; IT and HR MSP and BPO; professional staffing; and the software toolsets that touch these spaces. She is a licensed 79 investment banker who possesses both a BBA and an MBA from the Bauer College of Business at The University of Houston. Please visit www.wileybros.com or www.mcfaddinmetis.com for more information.