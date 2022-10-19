Tokens.com Secures Partnership with Aftermath Islands

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has signed a partnership agreement with Aftermath Islands Limited, a controlled subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies (CSE: LQID / OTC: LQAVF / FRA: 4T51).

Aftermath Islands has granted Metaverse Group three islands in its Metaverse. The Aftermath Islands Metaverse is being built as an open-world, realistic graphics platform with islands that represent destinations in a global virtual game, with Pixel Streaming, no download and Proof of Humanity for its users. Metaverse Group can develop its islands with luxury establishments, marinas, concert venues, or other new exciting possibilities for brands and businesses. The establishment of this partnership is another step in bringing new brands and companies to life in web3. The companies will work together to find the best activations for the Unreal Engine 5 graphics being used in Aftermath Islands.

In addition to partnering with Aftermath Islands, Metaverse Group has partnered with Renovi to develop the metaverse’s first buildathon competition for architects, 3D designers and developers.

The competition, part of ‘Next Top Metaverse Build’, is encouraging university students, architects, and design professionals from around the world to create a variety of digital infrastructure, wearables and furniture intended for metaverse residential, retail, clubhouse and venue spaces. Entrants will need to work with Unreal Engine 5 to submit their builds - encouraging creators to develop designs that are similar to high-quality gaming for use in Aftermath Islands.

Competitors will have the opportunity to win a suite of prizes across various categories including $50,000 in land parcels, strong boxes (in-game tokens), gift cards, the ability to sell their creations as NFTs in collaboration with Aftermath Islands and more. The competition is open for entries until January 9, 2023 at 5pm GMT. Winners will be chosen by the judges including Metaverse Groups’ very own Hetal Petal, Aftermath Islands’ technology specialist Rob Cole and managing director David Lucatch; Renovi co-founder Adonis Zachariades; and president of VRchitect, Cherie Bowker.

“As leaders in metaverse development, it is crucial for us to be attracting talent from across the world to add innovation and spark to these new worlds,” commented Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group. “By supporting buildathon competitions not only are we helping advance web3 infrastructure and development, but we are also introducing new design possibilities to our clients with the most creative and advanced creations seen in the space.”

“We are excited to partner with Metaverse Group to further develop the Aftermath Islands community,” said David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies & Managing Director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse. “We have seen Metaverse Group launch multiple reputable brands into metaverses, and we are looking forward to showcasing new builds via the Buildathon in our metaverse to help attract new business.”

The first Next Top Metaverse Buildathon took place earlier this year and saw 250 creators submit more than 160 entries, with $200,000 in prizes distributed to date.

“This Buildathon is aimed at showcasing the Aftermath Islands metaverse and seeing what creators can build for it,” said Adonis Zachariades, Co-founder at Renovi. “We’re looking forward to seeing how innovative designers create their 3D buildings, wearables or even furniture this time. This is the ideal opportunity to put their talents to the test. Winning designs will be shared by Aftermath Islands and Renovi before we drop the creations in our special buildathon collection on Aftermath Islands Marketplace.”

For more information and contest rules please visit www.Topmetaversebuild.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

About Metaverse Group

Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. We integrate web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that our clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers. The company also holds an eight-figure metaverse real estate portfolio spanning over 10+ metaverses.

Our ownership over 750 parcels of virtual land and relationships with different metaverses and industry players allow us to deliver category leading solutions that have been recognized by CNBC, Forbes, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

About Aftermath Islands

Aftermath Islands is a blockchain-based virtual reality interactive platform, consisting of theme-based islands, communities, and estates. Users can buy, develop, and trade virtual land, property and items as NFTs.

For more information visit https://aftermathislands.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.