Kestra Financial Welcomes The Society for Lifetime Planning

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform, today announced the addition of The Society for Lifetime Planning.

Established in 1985, The Society for Lifetime Planning is led by Larry Slabotsky, Managing Director, and Ken Morris, Executive Vice President, and is based in Troy, Michigan. The firm is staffed with nine planners who collectively serve nearly 2,000 clients and oversee over $600 million in assets under management.

“The Society for Lifetime Planning has helped thousands of individuals and families meet and exceed their financial planning needs and goals,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We’re thrilled they selected our platform to take their business to the next level, elevate their offering and above all, deepen their commitment to the clients they so passionately serve.”

The team at The Society for Lifetime Planning prides itself on its comprehensive and customizable service offering including financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, asset preservation, generational giving, income strategies, and college funding as well as non-financial retirement guidance.

“2021 marked the strongest year in the firm’s history with over $100 million in new business, more than double the growth of a typical year,” said Larry Slabotsky. “With Kestra Financial in our corner, we are confident we will continue on this growth trajectory, surpassing our business goals and strengthening our client service offering.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Holdings encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency. Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.