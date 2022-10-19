AECOM to serve as owner’s engineer for the Toronto Transit Commission’s Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvements project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it has been awarded a contract by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to serve as owner’s engineer for the Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvements (BYCI) project. In this role, AECOM is expected to provide consulting services – including the utilization of lean project delivery and building information modeling – through all phases of the project, which aims to expand and modernize the transit hub to accommodate current and future ridership, improve accessibility and safety features, and enhance the customer experience.

“Bloor-Yonge Station is a critical interchange – the busiest in Toronto’s subway system and one of the busiest in North America – and we’re thrilled to help deliver these important improvements for the community,” said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “We’re proud to have delivered a diverse range of infrastructure projects as a trusted service provider to the TTC since 1979, including over ten years on the BYCI project, and are pleased to implement our deep understanding of their collaborative delivery approach, design standards, and operating procedures to help them see this vital project through to completion.”

Initially constructed in 1953, Bloor-Yonge Station is expected to experience significant ridership demand due to population growth in the Toronto area and the implementation of planned transit expansion initiatives. The BYCI project seeks to improve service levels for TTC customers by constructing a new Line 2 passenger platform, expanding both Line 1 passenger platforms, improving accessibility and safety, and enhancing the concourse level, entrances, and exits.

“The BYCI project is a monumental next step in improving service levels and addressing ridership growth from within and outside the City of Toronto,” said Sean Chiao, chief executive of AECOM’s global Buildings + Places business. “We look forward to serving as the TTC’s righthand advisor in this role to help them realize this exciting undertaking. We’re proud to work in partnership with our clients, like the TTC, to deliver industry firsts, create sustainable outcomes, implement digital solutions, and improve mobility for communities around the globe.”

AECOM is expected to provide services to the TTC through all project phases, including detailed design, procurement, construction, commissioning, handover, and close-out. The firm’s scope is anticipated to include advisory services in the implementation of the delivery model, training and application of lean project delivery and BIM, development of project specific output specification, estimating and costing services, design document review, and other services in support of the project, including specific design assignments, as requested.

