Paysafe Partners With HotelKey to Streamline Payments for US Hotels

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a new integrated payments partnership with HotelKey, a cloud-based software solution provider for the hospitality industry. Paysafe will seamlessly integrate with HotelKey’s software solutions to streamline payments for U.S. hotels across their front-desk, hospitality, retail, food and beverage, and other back-of-house operations.

HotelKey’s software solutions are currently deployed across thousands of hotels in the U.S. and are designed to help individual properties and hotel chains, including independently-owned and franchised hotels, manage their end-to-end guest operations. Paysafe will support HotelKey’s mission to simplify hotel property management by establishing a centralized hub for payment processing to securely process in-person, card-present and card-not-present transactions across all designated sales channels.

The integration will provide properties using HotelKey’s simple, cloud-based software applications with the enhanced ability to offer frictionless online credit and debit card payments to hotel guests for transactions at the front-desk, in bars and restaurants, and for onsite events and catering services. This solution provides the flexibility for properties to process transactions through a secure payment gateway, including Freedom Pay, Elavon, or Shift 4 gateways, to maximize revenue and overall efficiency of payment acceptance while enabling more hotels, regardless of their size or scale of business, to meet U.S. and international travelers’ payment preferences.

HotelKey’s integration with Paysafe supports in-person, or card-present, transactions across all retail touchpoints a property can offer. As well as check-ins and on-property hospitality, payment processing for purchases made onsite at convenience stores, gift shops, spas, salons, restaurants, bars, and other recreational services, will all be supported.

In addition to processing guest-related transactions, Paysafe will integrate with HotelKey’s back-of-house-focused app to streamline payments for recurring purchases that support day-to-day operational needs, including food and beverage orders to restock onsite bars and restaurants, guest room linens, and essential supplies for housekeeping and maintenance teams.

Afshin Yazdian, President of Merchant Solutions at Paysafe, said: “We’re passionate about partnering with innovative technology companies to develop forward-thinking payment solutions. Our partnership with HotelKey is an exciting opportunity to reinvent the retail and payments experience for the hospitality industry. With HotelKey, we look forward to providing the dedicated support that will help U.S. hotels continue to thrive.”

Alexander Schindelbeck, VP of Operations, commented: “We’re excited to partner with Paysafe to provide our hotel clients with an embedded payment solution that addresses growing consumer demand for convenience by creating a seamless payments experience that simplifies the day-to-day responsibilities of property staff, and increases owner visibility of their property’s payment processing from a single reporting dashboard.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About HotelKey

HotelKey is a cloud-based Property Management System designed for the Hospitality Industry. Since 2014, HotelKey has provided software solutions that are efficient, reliable, and easy to use. The HotelKey Platform combined with its world class Client Services teams supports individual properties, small to large sized portfolios, and global enterprises. HotelKey is based in Dallas, TX., and serves clients worldwide from offices in South Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.hotelkeyapp.com.