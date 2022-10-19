ProArch, Nerdio and Rimo3 Join Forces to Help Enterprises Succeed with Highly Comprehensive Desktop-as-a-Service

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProArch, a global IT services and consulting firm and top Microsoft Solutions Partner, has partnered with Nerdio — the premier solution for organizations looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure — and Rimo3 — the leading innovator of intelligent, automated, testing and modernization solutions for enterprise Windows applications — to fortify ProArch’s Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution.

Gartner projects the demand for DaaS to grow 253% between 2021 and 2024. Recognizing a market and skills gap, ProArch has enlisted Nerdio and Rimo3 to deliver a highly comprehensive DaaS solution that supports modern cloud strategies that enterprise IT leaders are looking to adopt.

“With experience working with enterprises across cloud, security, data and application development, we know every organization requires a unique approach to adopting Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD),” said Ben Wilcox, CTO of security and cloud at ProArch. “DaaS strategically moves workloads to a secure AVD environment and includes ongoing guidance from ProArch, so your team isn’t left wondering what to do next. Now, in partnership with Nerdio and Rimo3, we’re able to leverage automation to streamline migration and management so that enterprises can accelerate their cloud journey and be more flexible and secure.”

ProArch’s DaaS Solution is built on top of Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Nerdio Manager for Enterprise and Rimo3. The solution helps enterprises realize the benefits of a distributed workforce and build elasticity into their IT infrastructure to accelerate growth. It is currently available, and ProArch has begun working with enterprise organizations to execute the migration of workloads, AVD implementation and ongoing managed services.

ProArch’s DaaS Solution is unique in the market not only because of the strength of its technology stack but also because ProArch performs the migration of workloads while incorporating security best practices. In addition, ProArch’s 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) can be integrated into the service to monitor and respond to cyber threats in real time.

“We have always admired ProArch’s strong expertise in helping enterprises realize their cloud potential,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and cofounder of Nerdio. “We are excited to propel their new DaaS solution alongside Rimo3 so that enterprise organizations can get up and running with Azure Virtual Desktop much more quickly and efficiently while feeling assured their investment is being guided, optimized and cared for by the experts at ProArch.”

“The full complement of ProArch’s service offerings and depth of subject matter expertise helps enterprises move to the cloud with confidence,” said Samit Halvadia, CTO of Rimo3. “Combining the industry-leading features of Nerdio and Rimo3 into their DaaS solution enables customers to accelerate their journey from legacy to modern and ultimately unlock the full benefits of AVD.”

To learn more, register for a roundtable discussion on October 26 — “Why CIOs are Adopting Virtual Desktop” — or visit proarch.com/services/desktop-as-a-service.

About ProArch

ProArch is a global technology services firm that delivers transformative value through cybersecurity and compliance, cloud and infrastructure, data and AI, and software development. ProArch connects business goals with technology solutions and strategies to accelerate modernization, reduce risk, harness the power of data and create customer-centric digital products. ProArch’s mission is to listen closely, understand deeply and solve strategically for absolute value to our clients. For more information, visit proarch.com.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenants without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access to the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multitenant management. For more information, please visit getnerdio.com.

About Rimo3

Rimo3 provides unattended automation for Windows application migration, format modernization and readiness testing for Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop, as well as identifying MSIX and multisession suitability. By leveraging automation to collect application insights, Rimo3 helps IT organizations speed the time to delivery and minimize risk in deploying security updates and ongoing changes in desktop and server environments across physical, virtual and cloud workspaces. Streamline operations, optimize resources, lower costs and improve end-user productivity. Your apps, your workspace, our priority. rimo3.com