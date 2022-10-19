Augtera Networks and AMD Collaborate to Automate the 4th Generation Data Center

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augtera Networks, the industry leader in AI/ML-powered Network Operations Solutions, today announced its support of AMD Pensando DPUs to bring purpose-built Network AI to next generation data centers.

“From our inception, we have focused on the Data Center as a network domain where innovation is critical,” said Rahul Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Augtera Networks. “We are excited to collaborate with AMD to bring Network AI to their vision of the 4th generation Data Center, enabled by switches such as the Aruba CX10000. Telemetry from the CX10000 provides rich and granular data that our ML/AI platform can leverage to provide NOC with proactive operations for the east/west data center traffic that all workloads rely upon.”

In July, Augtera Networks announced its Data Center Solution with support for Switches, Routers, Load Balancers, Firewalls, Servers, VMs, and any standards compliant device. As Data Center architectures evolve, Augtera’s solution will also evolve. Adoption of DPU-based switches is growing due to the increased data and performance requirements of the modern Enterprise Data Center. This change is enabling the next generation data center, including AI/ML-based insights and automation.

“As the industry progresses toward the next-generation data center, IT organizations are faced with an increased need for application workload performance, agility and heterogeneous computing,” said Soni Jiandani, Corporate Vice President, Networking Solutions, AMD. “The Aruba CX10000 switch enables next-gen, large scale data centers to deliver the performance, scalability and agility our customers demand. We are excited to work with ML/AI vendors like Augtera Networks that can apply their intelligence to help our customers achieve their automation goals.”

Data Centers are at the forefront of IT innovation today. With that comes increasing complexity and performance demands. Augtera Network AI simplifies the management of networks by automating anomaly detection, incident root identification, noise elimination and notification of collaboration and ticketing tools such as Slack and ServiceNow. Learn more about Augtera’s Data Center Solution at: https://augtera.com/data-center.

About Augtera Networks

Augtera Networks eliminates noise, enables proactive operations, and prevents incidents, for Enterprise and Service Provider networks. The first AI/ML-powered network operations platform, Augtera is being used by hyperscale cloud platforms, financial institutions, communications service providers, managed service providers, and enterprises in multiple verticals. Additional information can be found at www.augtera.com.

