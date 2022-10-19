AccurKardia and Mawi Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Automated ECG Analytics for the new Mawi Watch

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccurKardia, a software company that provides clinical-grade, device agnostic, automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analytics, announced today it will collaborate with Mawi, a medtech provider of medical grade wearables in the cardiac space, to integrate its proprietary ECG analytics into Mawi’s new cardiac monitoring watch. This collaboration highlights AccurKardia’s commitment to enabling world-class cardiac-care through remote patient monitoring solutions.

As part of the collaboration, AccurKardia’s cutting edge innovation in device agnostic automated ECG analytics will complement Mawi’s proven expertise in designing, developing and deploying superior cardiac monitoring devices and wearables. This joint offering will enable the early detection of potentially life-threatening cardiovascular conditions that may be otherwise missed or diagnosed at a late stage.

“Joining forces will provide our new Mawi Watch with next level ECG analytics as we create a fully integrated solution for chronic patients’ cardiac remote monitoring,” said Ron Fridman, the CEO of Mawi. “We’re on a mission to beat the heart’s ‘silent killers’ and our new cardiac monitoring solution will empower clinicians at all stages of patient management, identifying cardiovascular issues earlier and more effectively.”

“We are excited to work with Mawi, an innovative medtech player developing a new generation of cardiac monitoring devices and wearables. Both AccurKardia and Mawi have a shared goal of improving patient outcomes through superior remote patient monitoring solutions,” said Juan C. Jiménez, CEO of AccurKardia. “By equipping the next generation of wearables with automated ECG analysis capabilities, together we are raising the bar in cardiovascular health monitoring, improving access to quality care and ultimately saving lives.”

About AccurKardia

AccurKardia is a digital-first and software-only healthcare company focused on enabling a world in which a combination of smart devices, actionable data and efficient clinical intervention can together improve medical outcomes and save lives. AccurKardia provides clinical-grade, device-agnostic, API-accessible automated ECG analytics to clinical and consumer-grade ECG devices, as well as telehealth and remote patient monitoring companies. For more information about AccurKardia, please visit accurkardia.com

About Mawi

Mawi is a medtech company that revolutionizes the way we diagnose, react to and prevent the world's three largest causes of death: heart failures, heart attacks and strokes. Mawi brings together FDA/CE-cleared wearables and smart analytics software, providing healthcare professionals with a suite of cardiac monitoring tools to cover the full risk spectrum of patients – from short-term ambulatory Holter monitoring to long-term remote patient monitoring. Founded in 2017 by four Ukrainians, Mawi now successfully operates in Europe, the USA and the Middle East and works with more than 60 hospitals worldwide.

About Mawi Watch

Mawi Watch is a medical-grade, easy-to-use wearable for continuous cardiac health monitoring. Mawi’s device is elder-friendly, being fully smartphone-free, working right out of the box and pre-set up at the clinic. Waterproof and comfortable for day and night use, Mawi Watch provides access to 24/7 patient health data gathering with up to two weeks’ battery life. With its pulse wave analysis approach, Mawi Watch tracks blood pressure continuously, passively and with no cuffs needed. Mawi Watch tracks silent AFibs, combining photoplethysmography (PPG) and ECG technologies. ECG snapshots are a diagnostic tool, while passive PPG recording makes monitoring continuous. The device also tracks core cardiac health vitals, including heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate and heart rate variability (HRV). Mawi Watch comes with RPM software, which provides healthcare practitioners with real-time health data and high-risk alerts.