Kion Collaborates with Internet2 to Empower the Research and Education Community to Scale Cloud Usage

FULTON, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kion, the leading cloud enablement solution provider, today announced its addition to the Internet2 community through the successful completion of the NET+ program service evaluation. Kion was vetted by over 10 higher education institutions that found the company to be well positioned to satisfy the cloud services needs of the research and education community. Through this collaboration with Internet2, Kion will be able to provide its leading cloud enablement solution to more cloud-first research and education organizations, including Internet2’s 400+ member institutions, offering the added benefits of streamlined procurement, evaluation documentation, and preferred pricing.

Research and education institutions operate in sophisticated technology, security, compliance, and legal environments. These institutions look to incorporate cloud management and governance controls into their environment to enforce policies, provide access control, implement financial guardrails, and meet security and compliance requirements for all cloud accounts and across different cloud providers. The Kion software offered through the Internet2 NET+ program provides a vehicle to deliver these controls through a single platform for cloud enablement.

“Higher education institutions are ready to fully embrace the cloud, but face the challenge of scaling in the cloud in a time- and cost-effective manner while still adhering to specific financial and compliance requirements. The cloud is now a critical resource for accelerating innovation and success across higher educations’ administrative, academic, and research arms. Providing a streamlined and cost-efficient process for scaling the cloud is exactly what we are doing here at Kion,” said Randy Shore, VP Delivery & Support at Kion. “Through our partnership with Internet2 we’ll be able to play a pivotal role in helping research and education go farther, faster in the cloud.”

"Kion provided excellent support and guidance throughout the Internet2 NET+ service evaluation process. The design of their solution appears particularly fitting for the funding models and organizational structures often found in higher education," said Mark Ratliff, Director of Cloud Infrastructure Services, Office of Information Technology, at Princeton University, and a member of the Internet 2 NET+ service evaluation team. "Kion promises to help institutions improve visibility, control, and accountability for cloud costs."

On October 25 - 28, 2022 in Denver, CO, Kion will be attending EDUCAUSE 2022 where the company will showcase its cloud enablement solution and how it addresses unique higher education needs. Visit Kion in the expo at Booth #1535, and schedule a time to connect with Kion experts by visiting https://hello.kion.io/meet-kion-at-educause22. Randy Shore will also be leading a panel discussion with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and Texas A&M University titled “Your cloud: a well-managed ranch or the wild, wild west?” on Thursday at EDUCAUSE 2022.

To learn more about the Internet2 NET+ Kion offering, please visit: https://internet2.edu/services/kion/.

To learn more about Kion, visit: https://www.kion.io.

