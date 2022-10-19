GuidePoint Security Names Secure Code Warrior as the Latest Partner to Join the Company’s Federal Emerging Cyber Vendor Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that Secure Code Warrior joined the Emerging Cyber Vendor Program. This GuidePoint Security Program is specifically designed to help emerging cybersecurity vendors expand their federal footprint. As part of this program, Secure Code Warrior’s Learning Platform is now available under GuidePoint’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract #GS-35F-508CA.

Through this partnership, Secure Code Warrior will be able to leverage GuidePoint’s 40+ years of collective federal expertise across sales and marketing, operations, engineering and procurement to help expand the company’s secure coding training platform into the public sector.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Secure Code Warrior to support its expansion into the public sector market, ” said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. “Secure Code Warrior provides a valuable service helping ensure applications are developed in a secure fashion.”

“This strategic partnership will enable federal agencies and their developers to shift left and write secure, quality code at speed,” said Pieter Danhieux, CEO and Co-Founder of Secure Code Warrior. “The public sector is a growing market for us as more hands-on secure code training is a critical need. GuidePoint Security’s consultative approach and reputation in this space is unmatched. Our two companies look forward to deeper collaborations as part of this program.”

The Secure Code Warrior Learning Platform helps developers at all stages of their secure coding journey to progressively upskill their secure coding skills. A proven preventative, tiered approach to learning combines defensive and offensive, framework-specific coding challenges and hands-on missions to rapidly build your security posture.

For more information on GuidePoint Security’s Emerging Cyber Vendor Program, go to https://www.guidepointsecurity.com/emerging-cyber-vendor-program/.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.