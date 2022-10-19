Rosies Base signs research agreement with SpineCraft for Next-Generation Spinal Implants

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & WESTMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rosies Base LLC, a start-up R&D company developing bio-compatible, durable, and cost-effective nano-structured alloys that are ideal for use in cutting-edge medical devices, today announced a research agreement with SpineCraft, a medical devices company focused on developing comprehensive spine surgery systems.

Rosies Base is the world’s only supplier of nanoTi, a titanium alloy created using a proprietary metallurgical rolling process that delivers ultra-fine-grained metal alloys that are thinner and stronger than standard alloys, and possess anti-microbial properties that resist the formation of biofilms on implanted devices.

The agreement with SpineCraft calls for the companies to investigate the compatibility and effectiveness of nanoTi in the manufacture of spinal implant rods.

“Nano-structured metals offer a variety of advantages over conventionally produced alloys, including higher strength, improved processing capabilities, and novel biological properties,” said Fumie Yusa, Ph.D., vice president and COO of Rosies Base. “We expect our partnership with SpineCraft, a leader in the spinal orthopedics field, to demonstrate the superiority of our nanoTi alloy compared with conventional medical-grade titanium.”

“SpineCraft is dedicated to developing next-generation spine surgery systems to improve and enhance quality of life for patients with spine disorders,” added SpineCraft President & CEO Wagdy Asaad, MD. “We are eager to explore the potential of the innovative nanoTi alloy developed by Rosies Base.”

About Rosies Base

Rosies Base LLC, headquartered in Cambridge with research facilities in Natick, Mass., is a start-up R&D company developing bio-compatible, durable, and cost-effective nano-structured alloys that are ideal for use in cutting-edge medical devices. Building on seven decades of precision manufacturing expertise serving the automobile and watch industries, Rosies Base is pioneering innovative manufacturing technology that enables highly accurate and precise microfabrication. The company’s first product, nanoSUS, is a nano-structured stainless steel designed to offer higher strength than conventional surgical-grade stainless steel, with improved processing capabilities and novel biological properties. For more information, please visit rosiesbase.com.

About SpineCraft

SpineCraft is a leading medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing outcome-driven spine surgery systems that provide comprehensive spine care for patients with spine deformities, complex spine problems, degenerative spine conditions and spine trauma. SpineCraft is headquartered in Westmont, Illinois with distribution channels in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.spinecraft.com.