Triangle Communications and Mavenir Announce First Deployed Network for FCC Rip and Replace

RICHARDSON, Texas & HAVRE, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced the turn up of a fully cloud-native Converged Packet Core, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) and O-RAN compliant Radio Units (O-RUs) for Triangle Communications which will enable enhanced and secure service for residents of Montana.

“We are very pleased to deliver this landmark end-to-end turnkey solution with all products based on O-RAN interfaces including Packet Core, RAN and O-RUs – with all components upgradeable to 5G,” said Mavenir CEO, Pardeep Kohli. “These transitions are vital for today’s Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to undergo, in maintaining their competitive edge and ensuring the security of their critical communications networks.”

Triangle Communications is undergoing a full network transformation with Mavenir, as part of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Rip and Replace program, replacing equipment and services from providers that pose a national security threat. Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core, Open RAN and O-RU deployment is the first network of its kind, aligned with the requirements set-forth by the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications act. Mavenir has on a turnkey basis replaced the Chinese network components untrusted by the US government and others, with American headquartered Mavenir open, network infrastructure. The delivery was completed ahead of the FCC Rip and Replace funding, ensuring Montana residents have secure and reliable access.

“We selected Mavenir for their Core, Open RAN, O-RUs and Systems Integration capability and expertise, to address the FCC’s Rip and Replace requirements quickly,” said Triangle Communications CEO, Craig Gates. “We understand the challenges in doing work in remote areas, like Montana, which is why the Mavenir network was perfect for this unique area and customer base.”

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

www.mavenir.com

About Triangle Communications

Triangle Telephone Cooperative (TTC) is a company owned by its members. The cooperative was incorporated on March 24, 1953 in Havre, Montana by rural residents of Central Montana.

We provide telecommunications services including Broadband Internet, local and long-distance telephone to residents of Central Montana. Our 17,000+ subscribers live in parts of 16 counties from the Canadian to the Wyoming border over 23,000 square miles. We are also very proud to support our communities, businesses and area youth with various scholarships, grants and loans to help keep this area thriving.

www.itstriangle.com