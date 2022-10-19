Stern Pinball Launches New The Mandalorian™ Topper Pinball Machine Accessory

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stern Pinball, Inc., announces a new state-of-the-art The Mandalorian pinball Topper accessory compatible with the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian is a critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning hit original series, streaming exclusively through Disney+. The series follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, teaming up with key allies and protecting Grogu, while battling dangerous enemies and forces across their journey.

The Mandalorian-inspired Topper accessory introduces exclusive new gameplay features while transporting the player inside the cockpit of the Razor Crest™, using a 3D holographic display in vivid color. New gameplay features include Mandalorian Madness™, a mini wizard mode, and Beskar™ Bonanza, a progressive mode that awards all upgrades in the Foundry™.

The Mandalorian-inspired Topper leverages the Stern Insider Connected™ platform to enhance the gameplay experience. In addition to a player’s username and icon, the topper displays a player’s lifetime Encounter upper mini playfield accuracy percentage, plus lifetime Beskar™ collected for all games played while logged in to their Insider Connected player account. Players can also earn exclusive Insider Connected Achievements. The Topper comes equipped with Competition Mode functionality, displaying all player scores with the current high score being highlighted.

“The Mandalorian-inspired Topper is a game changer for The Mandalorian pinball playing experience,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “This innovative and interactive topper will keep players connected with stunning visuals and all new features never achieved through a pinball topper accessory before.”

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price: $US 1,999

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

The Mandalorian-inspired pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include James Bond, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira’s House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, and Batman. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.