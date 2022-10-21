BitNile Holdings Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce’s Executive Committee

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today announced that it has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce (the “Chamber”), a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency trade association, as a member of its Executive Committee. BitNile joins a select group of companies working to accelerate and promote the adoption of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies.

The Chamber’s Executive Committee sets the organization’s priorities and strategy. The Chamber is focused on developing a pro-growth legal and regulatory environment that fosters innovation, job creation, and investment in the digital asset ecosystem. The Chamber and its members are developing educational resources and advocacy campaigns to drive the industry forward.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “We believe cryptocurrencies and the blockchain are two of the most disruptive technologies shaping the future of finance and global commerce. We are pleased to join the Executive Committee of the Chamber with other like-minded industry leaders. We look forward to working closely with their team to assist in influencing and guiding the strategic direction for this emerging ecosystem.”

“While the global economy faces existential threats, blockchain technology offers tools to help people around the world reach new levels of freedom and prosperity,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “Our members represent the leading organizations that are committed to building the infrastructure needed to enable a more sound and inclusive financial system. BitNile has established itself as a leader in emerging financial technologies and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Executive Committee.”

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

