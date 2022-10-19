Factual Data Announces Credit Integration With Abrigo

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factual Data®, a leading provider of credit and verification services to the lending industry, today announced a new integration of its credit reporting services with Abrigo, a financial technology leader providing compliance, credit risk, and lending software solutions.

“As interest rates rise and experts talk of a potential recession, it’s important for lending organizations to find efficiencies anywhere they can,” said Factual Data Senior Vice President, Reno D’Water. “The Factual Data integration with Abrigo helps conserve resources by ordering credit reports and performing other lending operations in a unified space.”

With Lending Software from Abrigo, financial institutions can reduce data entry, simplify document-gathering, take advantage of quick analysis, and gain greater visibility into the sales pipeline with a built-in CRM. By integrating with Factual Data, Abrigo now offers a seamless way for lenders to access credit reports from multiple bureaus, as well as data on liens and judgments — all from within the Abrigo platform.

“It’s easy to see the operational benefits of an integration that allows for a more efficient loan evaluation process,” said Abrigo President Jay Blandford. “What’s even more exciting is when it allows loan officers to spend more time focusing on the borrower experience — an increasingly important aspect of the lending process.”

About Factual Data

Factual Data offers a diverse portfolio of consumer credit and verification services vital to the mortgage lending community and their consumers. Operating a proprietary platform with direct connections to the GSEs and a deep roster of interfaces with leading LOS and POS systems, Factual Data has the technical ability and expertise to stay at the forefront of the digital mortgage ecosystem and emerging technologies. For information, please visit www.factualdata.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About Abrigo

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo’s platform centralizes the institution’s data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.