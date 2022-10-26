Middleburg Communities Appoints Tim Zhang as Principal and Vice President of Indirect Investments

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Middleburg Communities (“Middleburg”) today announced that experienced real estate investment professional Tim Zhang has joined the company as Principal and Vice President of Indirect Investments. Zhang, who reports to Chief Investment Officer Kory Geans and works out of the firm’s headquarters in Vienna, VA, is responsible for building out Middleburg’s multifamily preferred equity financing platform.

Zhang joins Middleburg from Sunac China Holdings Limited, a leading real estate developer and property management company in China, where he was responsible for real estate, equity and credit investments. Prior to this, Zhang was an investment professional at Beijing-based Taikang Asset Management and Hong Kong-based China Merchants Capital, where he led the sourcing and closing of over $700 million in real estate, credit, equity and private fund investments in Asia and the U.S.

“Tim’s experience and impressive background make him the perfect individual to accelerate the growth of our preferred equity platform,” said Geans. “He understands and is aligned with the firm’s broader goals and what we’re working to accomplish with our financing activities. We couldn’t be more excited to have Tim join our rapidly growing team of industry professionals and benefit from his contributions.”

Zhang is the fifth strategic addition to join the Middleburg team within the past two months. In addition to Zhang, the firm recently welcomed Janine Steiner Jovanovic as Partner and Chief Growth Officer; Selim Tay-Agbozo as Partner and President of Middleburg Development; Tommy Gallaher as Director of Construction Operations; and Mitchell Bollinger as Director of Research.

Zhang stated, “It’s an honor to be part of Middleburg and get to work alongside one of the industry’s most accomplished and respected leadership teams. In considering this important role, I was impressed by the firm’s proven ability to generate significant value for its investors while fostering a culture of empowerment throughout the organization. This is the perfect place to apply my skillset to grow the firm’s preferred equity platform.”

Prior to his career in Asia, Zhang was a structured finance associate at Merrill Lynch in New York City, where he was responsible for securitization and valuation of CMBS, CRE CDO, and CLO. He started his career as a CMBS analyst at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta. Zhang received his Master of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from New York University Stern School of Business, and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Business Management from the University of Maryland.

About Middleburg Communities:

Middleburg Communities is a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 22,000 apartment units, executing over $3 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm’s success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.MiddleburgCommunities.com.