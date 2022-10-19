Auctane Announces Newly Expanded Direct Agreement with the United States Postal Service

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auctane, the leader in shipping and fulfillment software solutions that operates trusted brands such as ShipStation, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipWorks, Metapack, and Endicia, today announced a newly expanded enterprise-wide agreement with the United States Postal Service (USPS). Through the updated agreement, which encompasses Auctane’s entire family of brands, the company will continue to deliver the lowest rates in the industry and further expand its savings and benefits to its customers.

“ This direct agreement between Auctane and the United States Postal Service will deliver tremendous value for our shared customers across the United States,” said Nathan Jones, CEO of Auctane. “ For more than two decades, Auctane has proudly featured USPS in our high quality and innovative solutions for our customers. With this newly expanded USPS relationship, Auctane’s entire family of brands will continue to deliver the best shipping rates in the industry and will further improve the merchant experience for millions of users.”

With this agreement, Auctane continues to be one of the largest ecommerce partners to the USPS. In 2021 alone, businesses powered by Auctane generated over $200B in sales in the U.S. economy, and over 90% of all U.S. households received an Auctane-enabled delivery.

Under the newly expanded agreement, Auctane will ensure broad availability of highly competitive USPS Connect™ eCommerce rates to merchants and shippers throughout the ecommerce industry. This will provide over a million small business customers with the lowest postal rates in the industry when they use industry-leading Auctane products such as ShipStation, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipWorks, Metapack, and Endicia to automate shipping workflows, purchase labels, track shipments, and manage delivery experiences.

The newly expanded agreement is effective immediately, and updated rates and benefits are now available across all Auctane platforms.

