Don Lee Farms and Beyond Meat Settlement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Don Lee Farms and Beyond Meat were parties to litigation filed in state and federal court in California. Today, the parties entered into a confidential written settlement agreement and mutual release, pursuant to which the parties agreed to dismiss all claims and cross-claims asserted in the State Court Case and Federal Court Case with prejudice. No party admitted liability or wrongdoing in connection with the settlement. Both sides are satisfied with the outcome.

