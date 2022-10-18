Call for Youth Mariachi Bands at the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber’s Latino Expo in October

The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSFVCC) is holding its first-ever Battle of the Youth Mariachi Bands on October 29, 2022 at their 24th Annual Latino Expo, at the Panorama Mall (8140 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, CA). The Mariachi competition will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with check-in at 9:00 a.m. All musicians must be high-school age or younger. Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, CEO of the GSFVCC, noted that the Battle of the Youth Mariachi Bands are a new element added to its popular Latino Expo. “We are excited to showcase the young mariachi musicians in the community. This event allows students to highlight their talents and heritage to the public and, if they are lucky, win some prize money too.” The band to place first in the competition will receive $1,000. The second-place winner will earn $500. Register online at https://battleofthemariachis.com/ or by calling (818)989-0300. Ask us about our sponsorship opportunities and exhibit booth space. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSFVCC) is holding its first-ever Battle of the Youth Mariachi Bands on October 29, 2022 at their 24th Annual Latino Expo, at the Panorama Mall (8140 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, CA). The Mariachi competition will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with check-in at 9:00 a.m. All musicians must be high-school age or younger. Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, CEO of the GSFVCC, noted that the Battle of the Youth Mariachi Bands are a new element added to its popular Latino Expo. “We are excited to showcase the young mariachi musicians in the community. This event allows students to highlight their talents and heritage to the public and, if they are lucky, win some prize money too.” The band to place first in the competition will receive $1,000. The second-place winner will earn $500. Register online at https://battleofthemariachis.com/ or by calling (818)989-0300. Ask us about our sponsorship opportunities and exhibit booth space. (Photo: Business Wire)

PANORAMA CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSFVCC) is holding its first-ever Battle of the Youth Mariachi Bands on October 29, 2022 at their 24th Annual Latino Expo, at the Panorama Mall (8140 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, California). The Mariachi competition will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with check-in at 9:00 a.m. All musicians must be high-school age or younger.

Nancy Hoffman Vanyek, CEO of the GSFVCC, noted that the Battle of the Youth Mariachi Bands are a new element added to its popular Latino Expo. “As the premier Chamber in the San Fernando Valley, we are excited to showcase the young mariachi musicians in the community. This event allows students to highlight their talents and heritage to the public and, if they are lucky, win some prize money too.”

The band to place first in the competition will receive $1,000. The second-place winner will earn $500.

Registration forms are available at https://battleofthemariachis.com/, by contacting our office at (818)989-0300, or via email at fuyumi@sanfernandovalleychamber.com. Ask us about our sponsorship opportunities and exhibit booth space.

PRESS MUST PLEASE RSVP TO NANCY HOFFMAN VANYEK AT: nancy@sanfernandovalleychamber.com.